Late for Work 11/10: Battle-Tested Ravens Handle Adversity Better Than Any Other Team

"The Ravens remain an imperfect operation — the defense was pushed around early and late, and the special teams gave up a 98-yard kickoff return for touchdown on the first play of the second half that would have broken a weaker team," NFL.com's Dan Hanzus wrote. That's not Baltimore, a tough and

resilient squad that enters the season's midpoint atop the AFC North."

Why are the Ravens so good late in games? "Cousin Sal' Iacono attributes some of it to conditioning.

"If I were [Head Coach John] Harbaugh, I would take credit,"Iacono said on "The Bill Simmons Podcast." "I'd be like, 'My team is in better shape than everyone else. I'm not going to give away my secrets. We're in better shape, that's why we win every fourth quarter. That's why we're taking these teams down.'"

The Ravens' tribulations began before the start of the season with key players suffering season-ending injuries, and the team continues to be hit hard by injuries. Yet Baltimore is 6-2 and currently the second seed in the AFC.

ESPN's Dan Graziano picked Harbaugh as his midseason coach of the year for how he has kept his team winning.

"This is a tough race, and I thought a lot about Arizona's Kliff Kingsbury and Tennessee's Mike Vrabel, who won impressive games in Week 9 without their respective best players," Graziano wrote. "But going back to training camp, when the Ravens were losing a player (usually a running back) every other day to injured reserve, Harbaugh's ability to hold things together and get this team to believe in itself to the extent that it has just stands out."

There have been plenty of heroes in the Ravens' dramatic victories, but there's no question that Lamar Jackson and Justin Tucker have been at the forefront.

One of the narratives Jackson busted this season is that he couldn't lead the Ravens to victory if they fell behind by more than one score.

"It starts with Jackson, the twitchy, charismatic, workaholic quarterback who has developed his game as a passer, without losing any of his lethality as a runner," Russell Street Report's Darin McCann wrote. "Jackson seems to take perverse pleasure in proving his detractors wrong, and he has shut down narratives about him, and this offense, surrounding his ability to throw downfield, to search for his third and fourth options and, most importantly for this year's team, a perceived inability to pull his team back from deficits because of shortcomings in his passing game."

Tucker's 36-yard field goal in overtime against the Vikings was his second game-winner this season. The first was a record-setting, 66-yarder against the Detroit Lions. He nearly had another one, as his 47-yarder with 37 seconds left in regulation in Week 1 gave the Ravens the lead over the Las Vegas Raiders, but they couldn't hold on and lost in overtime.