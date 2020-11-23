Late for Work 11/23: Ravens Are Fighting for Their Playoff Lives

Time to Panic About the Ravens?

If the postseason started today, the Ravens would be on the outside looking in. They've lost three of their last four games and Sunday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans put them in chase mode.

"The Ravens are now 6-4 and in third place in the AFC North," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "They'd be officially eliminated from the division race with a loss to the Steelers on Thursday night, but that's a formality anyway. The Ravens now have to worry about even making the playoffs and trying to figure out why they blew their second double-digit lead in their last four games."

Is it time to panic about the Ravens? ESPN's Dan Graziano says that's not an overreaction.

"Last season, the Ravens went 14-2, Lamar Jackson was the MVP and they appeared to be set up for continued greatness in 2020," Graziano wrote. "We were doing TV segments in the offseason in which people wondered if they could go 16-0. Man – life comes at you fast.

"Baltimore blew a 10-point lead and lost to Tennessee on Sunday to drop to 6-4. The Ravens are in third place in the AFC North, four full games behind unbeaten Pittsburgh and a game behind the Browns. They play at Pittsburgh on Thursday. As in, three days from now. Jackson was, at one point, 21-0 in his career in games in which his team led by 10 or more points. In the Ravens' past three such games, they are 1-2. They were 6-1 against teams with winning records in 2019; they're 1-4 against them this year."

Right now, the Ravens are far from the team we saw last season and pundits don't have much confidence that issues on both sides of the ball can be fixed in the next six games.

"If it was only one or two flaws, perhaps you'd have more faith in this team's ability to get them fixed and go on a run," Zrebiec added. "Their schedule over the final month of the season is plenty forgiving. However, there are issues in many areas. The same flaws that were apparent in September are still prevalent now. They've multiplied, too. After Sunday, add tackling to that list. The Ravens tackling, particularly from the defensive backs, was horrid."

Added The Baltimore Sun's Daniel Oyefusi: "With a 6-4 record and a quick turnaround before playing the 10-0 Steelers on Thanksgiving, the Ravens are officially fighting for the playoff lives."

As Graziano noted, the schedule remains a source of optimism. But that doesn't guarantee a playoff berth.