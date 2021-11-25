Late for Work 11/25: Ravens Should Be Thankful for These 'Agile Big Bodies'

Excess: wide receiver

"The Ravens are in the bottom third of the league in passing attempts, yet they are currently carrying seven wide receivers on their roster. It's not been a major issue to this point because several of their wide receivers play extensively on special teams, they've had injuries at the position and the Ravens just haven't been pressed for roster spots.

"However, it's hard to imagine the Ravens will have the luxury of carrying that many receivers the rest of the way. Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay are set as the top four. The Ravens rely on wide Miles Boykin and rookie Tylan Wallace as the gunners on special teams and then James Proche plays a little of offense and a little of special teams. He seems to be a better option, though, as a pass-catcher than Boykin and Wallace."

Depth needed: cornerback

"The Ravens entered the Bears game with only three active cornerbacks and one of those was Tavon Young, who is dealing with a foot injury and other physical challenges. Even with the ability of safeties Brandon Stephens and Ar'Darius Washington to cover, it doesn't seem wise to go thin at cornerback. You're one injury away from potential disaster.

"[John] Harbaugh said that the hope is that Anthony Averett, who missed the Bears' game with a hamstring injury, will return to play against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night. Getting the nine-game starter back would allow Chris Westry to settle into the fourth cornerback role and give the Ravens a more representative group. It's also not out of the question that Jimmy Smith will be able to return from hip and neck injuries, although he hasn't been healthy all year and it just didn't seem that the Ravens coaching staff trusts him at this stage of his career to hold up physically."

Changes could be made: offensive line

"Harbaugh and offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris could consider changes for a group that's struggled at times. Will they ultimately give [Ben] Cleveland or [Tyre] Phillips a shot at left guard? Would they consider a shakeup at tackle, where [Alejandro] Villanueva has struggled at times? Does Ja'Wuan James, who is still on the non-football injury list but hasn't been completely ruled out from a December return, enter the team's 2021 plans? All are legitimate questions that will be answered over the next month."

Quick Hits