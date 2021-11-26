Late for Work 11/26: What Pundits Are Expecting in Ravens-Browns Matchup

The Browns running attack won't be a problem for the Ravens.

The New York Times' Emmanuel Morgan: "Running back Kareem Hunt is hopeful to play for the first time since he injured his calf in October. Baltimore has allowed the second-fewest rushing yards, though, and could contain even a backfield as dynamic as Hunt and Nick Chubb."

Are the Ravens due to be on the losing end of a close game?

Shaffer: "At some point, the Ravens' success in nail-biters will start to even out. Sunday's game could be one of those games."

The Ravens will try to take away WR Jarvis Landry, so the Browns will need another receiver to step up.

NBC Sports' Cris Collinsworth: "It's up to Baker to really come up with that next option. Maybe it's Austin Hooper, maybe it's [David] Njoku. I'm not positive who it's going to be, but somebody really needs to establish themselves as that No. 2."

Will the Ravens' blitzes pay off or prove costly?

NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal: "The Ravens have the most clearly defined weakness that I can remember any team of recent Ravens vintage having: They simply can't cover on the outside when Wink Martindale blitzes. This is a weakness that this version of the Browns is ill-equipped to attack, although you would have thought that about Andy Dalton and Marquise Goodwin a week ago, too."

Mark Andrews should dominate the Browns over the middle.