Late for Work 11/3: Separating Fact From Fiction About Lamar Jackson in Big Games

Should Ravens Be Run-Oriented or Expand Passing Game?

What approach should the Ravens take to combat how defenses are playing them? It depends on who you ask.

One school of thought is that the Ravens need to fully commit to the running game. Even though teams are stacking the box, the Ravens have the No. 1 rushing offense and just ran for 265 yards and averaged 5.6 yards per carry against the Steelers' vaunted run defense.

"Teams will continue to stack the box to make Jackson make plays through the air," Sports Illustrated's Todd Karpovich wrote. "However, if the Ravens can run against Pittsburgh, then they can have success against most teams."

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote: "I liked how [Offensive Coordinator Greg] Roman stuck to the run, even in a two-minute situation late in the second quarter. I also liked that after the Steelers started bottling up the Ravens' running game between the tackles in the third quarter, the Ravens adjusted and started doing some option stuff outside and that gained nice yardage."

On "Football Night in America" following the Ravens-Steelers game, NBC Sports' Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy both said the Ravens need to be a run-oriented offense.

"It seems like [the Ravens] are trying to force Lamar to become this passer that passes for 350 yards, 400 yards instead of just settling for who he is, and running the football and playing good defense," Harrison said. "It almost feels like they feel so confident in the run and they say, 'You know what, we can run the football, but what we're going to do in the midst of this game, we're gonna try to really open up our passing game.'"

Said Dungy: "We've seen it against Kansas City and we've seen it against Pittsburgh," Dungy said. "I think they think, 'We've gotta do a little bit more, we've gotta score more, we're going to have to do something special,' instead of just doing what they do. They pounded the ball for 265 [yards], and had they run it a little more, they might have won the ballgame."