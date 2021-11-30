Late for Work 11/30: Are Lamar Jackson's Recent Turnover Issues a Concern?

Are Lamar Jackson's Recent Turnover Issues a Concern?

It's a positive sign that the Ravens can find a way to win even when Lamar Jackson throws a career-high four interceptions, as was the case in Sunday night's 16-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

It's a testament both to the Ravens' resilience as well as Jackson's ability to make enough dazzling plays to overcome the bad ones.

However, Jackson's subpar performance Sunday continued what The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec called "a concerning trend."

"In his past five games, Jackson has thrown nine interceptions. That's three more than he threw over the entirety of his unanimous MVP season in 2019 and ties his total number of picks in 15 regular-season games last year," Zrebiec wrote. "Jackson threw only 18 interceptions over his first 37 starts. He's now thrown 12 in just 10 games this year."

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski wrote: "Baltimore has done a wonderful job of building around its quarterback. In turn, Jackson has thrived and developed into the type of quarterback every opposing defensive coordinator fears. Everything can go wrong for the Ravens offense, and Jackson still finds a way to make a play. It's already happened multiple times this season in games Baltimore had no right to win.

"At the same time, Jackson can't keep making the same mistakes. The next six weeks of play are brutal. The Ravens face the Pittsburgh Steelers twice during that span, which are always tough matchups. The Browns, Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams are sandwiched between those two rivalry games."

Jackson will never make excuses, but it can't be dismissed that he has played all season without running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards and behind a makeshift offensive line that has been without All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley for all but one game.

While Jackson's recent turnover issues have predictably provided ammunition for his detractors, he's certainly not the only star player to ever go through a rough stretch. For example, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was atop the MVP chatter not long ago, has thrown five interceptions (including three pick-sixes) over three straight losses.

That Jackson can still win when not playing his best is the mark of a winner. It's a trait Head Coach John Harbaugh certainly appreciates.

"Lamar is a guy who makes so many plays for us," Harbaugh said Sunday night. "The interceptions … One of them was tipped, whatever, but he wants those plays back. He's mad about them. He's a massive competitor, yet he doesn't let it take control of him. Alright? He's able to push it aside, and he's able to play the next series and give you great football.