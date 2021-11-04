Late for Work 11/4: Marquise Brown Will Make the Pro Bowl and Other Ravens Predictions

What Does Not Trading for a Running Back Mean for the Rushing Attack?

You may have heard that the Ravens did not make a deal for a running back before the trade deadline.

Whether they should have or could have traded for a player such as the Colts' Marlon Mack is up for debate (as we did in yesterday's LFW). What isn't debatable is that the Ravens need better production from their running backs.

The Ravens are third in the league in rushing, thanks most to Lamar Jackson, who leads the team with 480 yards. However, the Ravens' four running backs (Latavius Murray, Ty'Son Williams, Devonta Freeman and Le'Veon Bell) have combined for 535 yards while averaging 4.1 yards per carry, which is below the league average (4.3).

"Come hell or high water, the Ravens must figure out a way to get some sort of consistent production from their running backs the rest of the way or else they will be placing their quarterback in an unprecedented position of having to shoulder the load," Press Box's Glenn Clark wrote. "Even Patrick Mahomes got a little more help from his backs when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2019."

So what can the Ravens do to get the ground game (minus Jackson's contribution) going? As noted in Late for Work last week, NFL.com analyst Maurice Jones-Drew thinks Williams should be more involved.

Williams, who spent last season on the practice squad, had 142 yards rushing on 22 carries (6.5 yards per carry) and five receptions for 45 yards in the first two games of the regular season. Over the next five games, however, he was a healthy scratch in two and received just 11 total carries in the other three.

As for the Ravens' trio of veterans, Freeman has been the best. His 0.34 rushing yards over expected per carry this season leads the team.

Murray, who is dealing with an ankle injury, leads the team with four rushing touchdowns but is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry. Bell is averaging 2.05 rushing yards under expected per carry this season, the lowest in the NFL among players with at least 10 carries.

"Freeman has earned just three more carries than Le'Veon Bell despite playing in three more games," Clark wrote. "Perhaps that's a sign that Freeman has earned the opportunity to take on more of the workload. Perhaps it's too small a sample size and the soon-to-be 30-year-old Freeman couldn't keep up the pace with more carries."

However, NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt, who had Mack to the Ravens as one of seven trades he believes should have happened, is skeptical about Freeman being the answer.