Late for Work 11/5: Pundits Predicting a Shootout Between Ravens and Vikings

ESPN 11 of 11 panelists pick Ravens NA

Baltimore Sun Ravens 27, Vikings 20 “No one has blown out the Vikings this season. But the Ravens will be rested and eager to put their loss to the Bengals behind them. Their running game will come out of hiding against a porous Vikings front, and Jackson will mix in enough big strikes to get his team back on track.” — Childs Walker

USA Today 7 of 7 panelists pick Ravens NA

NFL.com Ravens 27, Vikings 23 “This feels like a spot where the Vikings play better than most people expect, yet find a way to lose painfully.” — Gregg Rosenthal

NFL Network 10 of 10 panelists pick Ravens NA

Sporting News Ravens 31, Vikings 24 “The Vikings cannot get out of their own way in close games. Every contest has come down to one possession save for their thrashing of the Seahawks in Week 3. Minnesota lost to two previous AFC North opponents in the Bengals and Browns. The Ravens have the right way to exploit them after a bye with a running quarterback and dangerous downfield receivers.” — Vinnie Iyer

CBS Sports 8 of 8 panelists pick Ravens “The Vikings looked lifeless on offense against the Cowboys and now face a Ravens defense that was shredded last time out. Can Kirk Cousins get it going? I think he does, but Lamar Jackson is even better. The Vikings will hang around.” — Pete Prisco

Pro Football Talk 3 of 3 panelists pick Ravens “Baltimore had last Sunday off. The Vikings lost to a backup quarterback.” — Mike Florio

Sports Illustrated 5 of 5 panelists pick Ravens NA