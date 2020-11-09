Late for Work 11/9: Takeaways From a Resilient Win in Indy 

As Defenses Evolve, So Has Lamar Jackson

Coming off a record-breaking MVP season, one of the biggest questions surrounding Lamar Jackson was how he would adjust to opposing defenses.

You may look at Jackson's stat line this season and think that hasn't happened. He hasn't produced the eye-popping numbers and viral highlights we grew accustomed to.

But that's not what Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believed this year was about. As Sunday's 24-10 win against the Indianapolis Colts showed, as defenses have evolved, so has Jackson.

"The it factor that Jackson overflowed with in 2019—the week-to-week feeling of What could he do next?—hasn't run empty, but it's not as full as it was," Breer wrote. "And the work of defensive coordinators has, indeed, dialed back the excitement that's come from the Ravens' innovative, high-wire act of an offense.

"So what's left for Jackson now? Well, to grow and evolve, and keep it moving, a necessity now based on what he's seeing in his second full season as a starting quarterback in the NFL, and what he saw in particular on Sunday against the Colts."

Jackson told Breer that the Colts had a player spying on him for most of the game. After breaking Michael Vick's quarterback rushing record last season, defenses have made it a priority to stop Jackson as a runner.

"The Colts' athletic, versatile defense had a bead on what the Ravens were trying to accomplish early on, were aggressive with Baltimore, and Jackson was stymied as a result," Breer wrote. "The Ravens punted on all five of their first-half possessions, and went into the break with 55 yards from scrimmage on 25 plays, and just four first downs."

Added Jackson: "I feel like their defense just beat us to the punch. … All the stuff they dialed up that we watched film on, those guys were beating us to the punch."

Colts Defensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus drew up a strong gameplan to contain the Ravens in the first half. But Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman and Jackson made adjustments.

After a 1-yard touchdown run by Gus Edwards gave the Ravens a 14-10 lead in the third quarter, Jackson struck. A perfectly called and executed quarterback bootleg to the left gave Jackson nothing but open field for a fourth quarter 9-yard touchdown.

Jackson finished the day 19-of-23 for 170 yards and added 58 yards on the ground. Statistically, it was far from his best game, but the adjustments give defenses another reason to worry.