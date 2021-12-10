Late for Work 12/10: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Browns Rematch

Here's a sample of what the pundits are saying about the game:

The Browns' potent running game was shut down by the Ravens two weeks ago but it'll get back on track and be the difference.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley: "Bold prediction: The Browns will run for more than 150 yards against the NFL's top-ranked run defense. Two weeks ago, Baltimore held Cleveland to its season low in rushing yards (40). But the Browns know their winning formula is committing to the run (5-1 when rushing over 30 times), and Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are the healthiest part of Cleveland's offense."

Los Angeles Times' Sam Farmer: "Baltimore just can't seem to get that running game revved up. The Browns are getting healthier in their ground game, and between Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt they control the clock in this one."

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco: "The Ravens have struggled on offense in a big way for much of the past month. The Browns have, too, but I think their run game will be the difference in this one. They run to a victory and keep Lamar Jackson contained."

CBS Sports' Will Brinson: "Feels like a big Nick Chubb game."

The season-ending injury to Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey is too much for the Ravens to overcome.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio: "You can only take so many hits from an injury standpoint until it reaches critical mass. To the extent that Marlon Humphrey's absence actually was a factor in John Harbaugh's decision to go for two instead of play for overtime, that tells you what their concern level is. Now if any coach can overcome it, it's Harbaugh, but I just think we're asking too much. Especially when you consider that on the same day the Ravens were in the hard-fought battle with Pittsburgh, the Browns were doing nothing other than refining their approach to their next game against the Ravens, the team they most recently played."

CBS Sports' John Breech: "It has been MORE THAN A MONTH since either of these teams scored 20 points in a game, so it kind of feels like the first team to 20 is going to win and I'm going to say that team is going to be the Browns, but only because I think the Ravens defense is going to struggle a little bit in its first game without Marlon Humphrey."

The Ravens will overcome adversity yet again.

NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal: "The Ravens are reeling after losing star cornerback Marlon Humphrey for the season and surprise standout right tackle Patrick Mekari for a few weeks. There's reason to believe they have reached the point of no return on the injury front, and Lamar Jackson hasn't played his best in two months, struggling badly against the blitz lately. The Browns, coming off a bye week following their last loss to the Ravens, are as healthy as they've been all season outside of their tight ends. All those factors will make it tougher for Cleveland to swallow when Lamar makes some crazy play late to win this game."

The Athletic's Jay Morrison: "Even though [Baltimore's] offense has issues and the defense is shredded with injuries, Baltimore has found a way to bounce back from each of its previous three losses with gritty wins. It'll happen again Sunday."

The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker: "The Ravens shut down Cleveland's running game and protected Lamar Jackson in their Week 12 victory over the Browns. If they do those things again, they will have a good chance. But their task will be harder without Marlon Humphrey and with their offensive line down a starting tackle. Both teams are struggling on offense and both need a win. Give a slight nod to the Ravens based on their greater track record of resourcefulness."

The Browns are the healthier and more-rested team — but the Ravens will win anyway.

NFL.com's Marc Sessler: "Lamar has struggled against the blitz, but escapes criticism for his turnovers because of the magic he spins. The defense casts spells, too, holding a mighty Browns ground game to 40 yards at 2.4 yards per try two weeks ago. When Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt fail to author explosive plays, Cleveland's identity vanishes. Trust in Baker Mayfield has withered up, too, over the past month. The Browns look better on paper; the Ravens win fights in real life."

Jackson vs. Browns DE Myles Garrett is one of the best matchups of the week.