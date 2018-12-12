Late for Work 12/12: This Ravens Player Draws Steph Curry Comparisons

Sam Koch Draws Steph Curry Comparisons

You know who Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is, correct? Five-time All-Star, two-time league MVP and one of the main personalities of the NBA? Well, what if I told you the Ravens had a Curry-like figure on their roster, and that they don't play offense or defense. Your first guess is probably kicker Justin Tucker, and while that’s a great guess because of how talented he is, that's not who I'm talking about. I'm talking about punter Sam Koch.

To explain, it's important to note that the NFL is in the midst of a golden age for punting, according SB Nation’s Louis Bien. The main stat to measure a punter's effectiveness is net punting average, and Bien noted that 22 different punters surpassed 40 yards last season. By comparison, in 2003, only two punters managed to exceed 40 yards.

Koch was heavily featured in the story, and Bien attributed him with being one of the main pioneers in this punting revolution. In fact, Bien credited Koch with showing "that innovation was necessary — that it could win football games and extend careers."

Bien referenced a 2014 matchup between the Ravens and Steelers on Sunday Night Football as "a seminal event in punting history." In that game, Koch punted the ball six times to Pittsburgh's dynamic wide receiver Antonio Brown, considered one of the best punt returners in the league. Brown struggled to get a read on Koch's punts though, fair catching four and letting two others roll out of bounds. Koch finished with a net yard average of 42.5.

What Koch was doing was giving Brown multiple different types of punts to deal with, something that some punters can do now, but didn't back then.