Late for Work 12/14: Majority Picks Ravens to Beat Browns on Monday Night Football

Predictions Split for Ravens vs. Browns

In a tight AFC playoff race, every week is a "must-win" game. But a win tonight would go an especially long way in helping the Ravens in their pursuit of a playoff berth. On the slate is a road game against a surging AFC North opponent in the Cleveland Browns (9-3).

When these two teams met at the beginning of the season, it was one-sided. The Ravens (7-5) dominated in a 38-6 Week 1 victory. Since then, a lot has changed.

"The Ravens have solid odds of winning out to end the regular season and compete for a wild-card spot, but even that will be very tough to pull off," Baltimore Beatdown's Adrian Charchalis wrote. "Compared to Week 1, the Browns are very much improved, as head coach Kevin Stefanski has done a wonderful job in establishing a team identity on both sides of the football."

There plenty at stake for both sides heading into Monday night. The Browns are almost a lock to make the playoffs, but still have a shot at an AFC North title, while the Ravens can continue their push for a wild-card berth.

Despite the Ravens being a near unanimous pick in the Week 1 matchup, pundits are more split on their predictions (15 pick Browns, 27 pick Ravens) heading into Monday night, and Vegas has the Ravens narrowly favored (-1 or -3 depending on where you check).

Here's a sample of what is being said about the game:

Ravens have the advantage in a "must-win" game.

NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal: "My head says the Ravens' defense will be a far sterner test, with both offenses more dangerous when running and vulnerable when run against. Baltimore needs this game more and has been in this type of game many more times. Experience wins the day."

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco: "This is a huge game for both teams, but it's more important for the Ravens. They need this a big way to keep their playoff hopes alive. But it's more of a proving game for the Browns. I think the Ravens will come in and play with their season on the line and I think will get a tough hard-nosed victory."

Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith: "It's a must-win game for the Ravens with the Browns surprisingly ahead of them in the AFC wild-card race. I see the Ravens pulling out a close one."

These aren't the same Browns from Week 1

92.3 The Fan's Daryl Ruiter: "The Browns' opener couldn't have gone much worse than the 38-6 beating they took in Baltimore back on Sept. 13. … Baltimore and Cleveland have since flipped positions in the standings. The Browns lead the Ravens by two full games and have won four straight and can set an expansion record with a fifth consecutive victory Monday night."

Penn Live's Aaron Kasinitz: "Much has changed since the Ravens waxed the Browns in the season-opener about three months ago. While Baltimore has struggled to sustain the type of offensive firepower it showed off in Week 1 and dealt with one of the largest coronavirus outbreaks in sports, Cleveland began to establish itself as a true contender in the AFC."

Browns Wire's Jeff Risdon: "The first week was weird. New coach, new offense, overhauled defense — all with no preseason and no real trial by fire. The Ravens were the fire, and the Browns failed the trial miserably. Stefanski deserves a lot of the credit for the way he handled his team in the face of a humiliating blowout loss."

Ravens must slow down Nick Chubb and the Browns' rushing attack.

Ravens Wire's Matthew Stevens: "[A]gainst this Browns offense that is firing on all cylinders, giving them a potent rushing attack will force the Ravens to take away from their pass rush to stop him, giving quarterback Baker Mayfield clean pockets and time to pick apart the secondary. Baltimore can't necessarily commit everything to stop Chubb but if he has a big game, the Ravens' defense is in trouble everywhere."

Ebony Bird's Chris Schisler: "I really don't think the Browns run game gets stopped in this game. The Ravens just have to slow it down. Cleveland is just that good at running the football. If the Browns have less than 100 on the ground that is probably going to have to work for Don Martindale. The Ravens gave up 138 rushing yards in the season opener and won 38-6. Cleveland is going to make some plays on the ground."

Mark Andrews' return will be a boost for the offense.

Forbes' Jimmy Watkins: "Cleveland has allowed the seventh-most yards and third-most receptions and touchdowns to tight ends this season. Andrews has at least shared the Ravens lead for targets in six of 12 their games. … Baltimore gives linebackers and safeties a lot to think about and look at with their read-option-heavy rushing attack, and Andrews has caught five touchdowns in his last three games against Cleveland."