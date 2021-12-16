Late for Work 12/16: What Can We Expect From Lamar Jackson If He Plays Sunday?

Keep in mind that Chao has not evaluated Jackson. He is only making a guess based off the video he's seen and what the Ravens have said about the injury. Every ankle sprain can be different, and players recover at their own pace.

Harbaugh said yesterday that Jackson is "day-to-day right now." With Jackson's status in question, the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson off the New York Jets' practice squad yesterday and added him to the 53-man roster.

As noted in yesterday's Late for Work, some pundits have suggested that the Ravens should start Tyler Huntley against the Packers if Jackson isn't fully healthy. Their reasoning is that it's more important to have Jackson as close to 100 percent as possible when the Ravens play the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 26 in a game that could decide the winner of the AFC North.