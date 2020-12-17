Late for Work 12/17: NFL's Most Dangerous Rushing Attack Puts Ravens in Position for Playoff Run

NFL's Most Dangerous Rushing Attack Puts Ravens in Position for Playoff Run

By rushing for more than 200 yards for the fourth time this season and tying a franchise record with five rushing touchdowns in Monday night's thrilling win over the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens once again made a statement with their running attack.

For opposing defenses, that statement is a "run-on" sentence. Leaning on their ground game appears to give the Ravens their best chance at "running" the table in their remaining three games and making a deep playoff "run." (OK, I've run out of run puns.)

In their past two games, the Ravens have rushed for 525 yards and seven touchdowns.

NFL.com analyst Maurice Jones-Drew ranked the Ravens at No. 1 in his list of the most dangerous rushing teams in the league, ahead of the Derrick Henry-led Tennessee Titans and the Browns' one-two punch of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

"Since [Lamar] Jackson's return in Week 13, the Ravens' rushing attack has been utterly unstoppable," Jones-Drew wrote. "We've seen how happy the quarterback is to be back on the field, where his play is again resembling his 2019 MVP performance.

"Jackson has provided the offense with a much-needed spark by running for 218 yards over the last two games, both Baltimore victories, to keep an AFC wild-card spot within reach. Lamar looked as dynamic as ever on Monday night, making huge chunk plays with his legs against Cleveland's man coverage."

It hasn't been all Jackson, though. Running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins also have been major contributors.

"Edwards is a bulldozer. Dobbins runs like he's the Batmobile and Bruce Wayne is in one heck of a mood," Ebony Bird's Chris Schisler wrote. "Can we stop talking about how nobody wants to tackle Derrick Henry? We get it. Baltimore has two steamrollers of its own."

What the Ravens have been doing in the ground game is even more impressive when you take into account season-ending injuries to All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley and elite blocking tight end Nick Boyle.

"After a rocky start, the Ravens offensive line settled in and played well [Monday night]," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "The 231 rushing yards speak for themselves."

Moreover, fullback Patrick Ricard has stepped up as a run-blocker after Boyle went down in Week 10.