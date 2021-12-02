Late for Work 12/2: Pundit Says Lamar Jackson Has Already Earned His Contract Extension

Pundit Says Lamar Jackson Has Earned Contract Extension

Perhaps due to Lamar Jackson's uncharacteristically uneven play in recent weeks and career-high four interceptions Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, a reader asked Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer if he thinks the Ravens will extend Jackson and whether he's worth it.

"Yes, I think the Ravens will pay him after the season and pay him near the top of the quarterback market, and I think Jackson's earned it," Breer wrote.

It seems absurd to suggest the Ravens wouldn't pay a 24-year-old generational talent who already has a unanimous league MVP award on his resume, but as we all know, Jackson often gets held to a different standard than other star quarterbacks.

Jackson has a higher winning percentage, completion percentage and touchdown-to-interception ratio than fellow 2018 first-round pick Josh Allen, who signed a six-year extension worth a reported $258 million with the Buffalo Bills in the offseason.

Those who are unsure about whether the Ravens should sign Jackson to a long-term deal often question if he'll be able to hold up physically because of how often he runs.

Breer pointed out that Jackson has only missed three games in his NFL career — two because of illness and one because the Ravens were resting him after they had locked up the No. 1 seed.

"So at this point, he's missed zero games due to wear-and-tear," Breer wrote. "That, of course, doesn't mean he'll hold up this way forever. But he's got great ability to avoid taking clean shots from defenders (an ability that kept the great Barry Sanders going into his second decade as an NFL player), and he's evolving as a passer to where you'd think he, and the Ravens, may progressively lean a little less on him as a runner over time."

As to whether Jackson deserves to be one of the highest-paid players in the sport, Breer said Jackson's value to the team has never been more apparent than this season.

"The Ravens have lost their starting left tackle and their top two running backs, and worked through a long list of injuries in their receiver room earlier in the year, and Jackson's the guy that's held the whole operation together," Breer wrote. "How's it worked out? Baltimore is fourth in the NFL in total offense and second in rush offense, and holds the AFC's No. 1 seed.