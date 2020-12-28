Late for Work 12/28: Contenders? Ravens Are Playing Like One of the NFL's Best

Ravens Are Getting Hot at the Right Time

The Ravens came into Sunday needing a win and outside help to make the postseason.

They finished the day in control of their own playoff destiny, and with a belief from pundits that they can be a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

"The Ravens are a team no one wants to see right now in the playoffs," NFL.com's Kevin Patra wrote. "The unique brand of football, coupled with the fact that they're playing on fire right now, makes them a dangerous postseason opponent."

"There are certain things they do really well that I think will be problems no matter who they face," ESPN's Tim Hasselbeck said. "... They've stumbled at parts of the season, but [the Ravens] will be a dangerous team if they get the opportunity."

Like last week, everything about the 27-13 win over the New York Giants felt dominant. The Ravens jumped out to an early 14-0 first quarter lead and never looked back.

After a win by the Pittsburgh Steelers and loss for the Cleveland Browns, the playoff picture is clear for the Ravens. Oddsmakers almost have them as a guarantee to make the playoffs.

While the Ravens aren't looking ahead beyond the Bengals, pundits have their eyes on the postseason.

"[I]f the Ravens are able to beat the Bengals, it's clear the narrative around the AFC will be about how the Ravens are the wild card team to avoid," NBC Sports' Andrew Gillis wrote. "There will be plenty of evidence to suggest that's the case."

"With [Lamar] Jackson back in MVP form and the Ravens back to their winning ways, Baltimore could rush right into the postseason and all the way to Super Bowl LV," Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox wrote.

Jackson has looked like the reigning MVP since returning from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the run game is shaping into a dominant force, and the defense is peaking. It feels like last season, but the Ravens' final postseason push is much different.

There won't be any debate about resting players in the season finale. The Ravens' most obvious path to the playoffs is a win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

The NFL is a week-to-week league and we've seen the teams who get hot towards the end of the season have success in January. The Ravens fall firmly in that category.