Late for Work 12/29: If Ravens Get Healthier, Playoff Berth Is Within Reach

Rams' Passing Attack Presents Another Daunting Challenge for Secondary

On the other hand, even if the Ravens are as healthy as they can be at this point, the Rams are a difficult matchup. Quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp lead one of the league's top passing attacks.

"Before the season started, it looked like one of the NFL's best matchups. Now it might be one of the league's most lopsided," The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer wrote. "On one end is the Los Angeles Rams' offense, which not only leads the NFL in usage of '11' personnel (one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers), according to Sharp Football Stats, but also ranks second in yards per pass attempt with the grouping (8.4).

"On the other end is the Ravens' defense, which, a year after leading the NFL in yards per attempt allowed against 11 personnel, now ranks last (8.4), sunken by a secondary ravaged by injuries and big plays. It is a precarious place for the Ravens to find themselves this week. If they want to keep their postseason hopes alive Sunday in Baltimore, they'll have to survive a passing attack led by a strong-armed quarterback and all-star wide receiver who want nothing more than to replicate the assault that shredded the Ravens' defense in Cincinnati."

According to Sharp Football Stats, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went 36-for-43 for 425 yards and four touchdown passes in three-wide-receiver formations against the Ravens Sunday.