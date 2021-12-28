Analyzing the AFC Playoff Picture, Week 17

Cincinnati Bengals (9-6)

Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs, at Browns

PFI playoff chances: 81.7%

The Bengals are now in first place in the AFC North but don't have a cakewalk to the title. They'll face the NFL's hottest team in the Chiefs next, then finish the year with a rematch against the Browns, who clobbered them earlier this season. The Ravens would steal the division crown if the Bengals lost both games and Baltimore won out.

Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)

Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, at Raiders

PFI playoff chances: 34.8%

The Chargers suffered a huge upset loss to the Texans last week that drastically damaged their playoff chances. Now they have to rebound against the Broncos team that beat them earlier this season. The season finale in Las Vegas won't be easy either. The Chargers can win out and still lose a playoff spot to the Ravens, who beat them in Week 6.

Miami Dolphins (8-7)

Remaining schedule: at Titans, vs. Patriots

PFI playoff chances: 20.9%

The Dolphins have now won seven in a row after a "Monday Night Football" victory over the COVID-19 short-handed New Orleans Saints and currently own the final and No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs. Their win over the Ravens on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 10 not only catapulted their season, but now looms very large in Baltimore's playoff fate. However, the Dolphins have mostly feasted on struggling competition and two games against the Titans and Patriots to close out the season could be a roadblock. The Ravens need them to lose at least one of them.

Las Vegas Raiders (8-7)Remaining schedule: at Colts, vs. Chargers

PFI playoff chances: 18.4%

The Raiders are hanging around after a season-saving win against Denver last week. Still, a date with the Colts next is going to be a tough game. If the Raiders get hot down the stretch, they could foil the Ravens' playoff chances after beating Baltimore in Week 1.

Cleveland Browns (7-8)

Remaining schedule: at Steelers, vs. Bengals

PFI playoff chances: 12.8%

The Browns lost to the Packers after four Baker Mayfield interceptions, which may have doomed their season. Picked again by many pundits as a preseason favorite, Cleveland would need to win out and get a lot of help to make it to the dance. However, if the Ravens beat the Rams and go into Week 18 with the AFC North title up for grabs with the Bengals, everybody in Baltimore will be Browns fans for the day.

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, at Ravens

PFI playoff chances: 11.6%

The Steelers got blown out by the Chiefs and have a slim chance of making the playoffs. Still, this organization has a lot of pride and with it reportedly being Ben Roethlisberger's final season, they'll be looking to send him out a winner and keep Mike Tomlin's streak of never having a losing season alive. Even if they're out of playoff contention, they'll bring that attitude to Baltimore in Week 18.