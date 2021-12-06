Late for Work 12/6: Media Debates Decision to Go for the Win

"[The Ravens] decided to play for the win and have a well-designed play but can't execute," Dungy said. "They had a really well-designed play. They're going to go misdirection. Fake the ball to their running back [to the left and] try get the action this way and then tight end Mark Andrews is going to sneak behind the line of scrimmage [to the right]. They're trying to fool two of Pittsburgh's best defenders. Minkah Fitzpatrick's got Andrews man-to-man and they're hoping T.J. Watt chases the run."

"First things first, T.J. Watt not fooled at all," Brees said. "He knows Lamar Jackson's going to have this ball in his hands, so he is up-field in his face."

"And it's a good thing he did because Minkah Fitzpatrick's eyes are in the backfield," Dungy said. "Andrews is wide open, but Lamar has to step up. You still think he's going to deliver this ball and make an accurate throw and it's just…"

While nearly everybody wanted to debate if it was right or wrong, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec echoes linebacker Josh Bynes' post-game commentary.