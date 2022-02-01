Late for Work 2/1: Should Ravens Pursue Tyrann Mathieu?

Should Ravens Pursue Tyrann Mathieu?

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is a hard-nosed player, a locker room leader and a playmaker.

In other words, he plays like a Raven.

Could the three-time Pro Bowler end up playing for the Ravens? Ravens Wire's Kevin Oestreicher believes the team should pursue Mathieu, who is a pending free agent.

"Mathieu would provide a stable veteran presence who can do it all and play at multiple positions," Oestreicher wrote. "He is also extremely durable, a trait that Baltimore hasn't had out of many of their defensive backs over the last few years. He could be a bit pricey, but the investment would be worth it if Mathieu can come in and be another high-level chess piece for this Ravens defense."

Mathieu, 29, is a proven game-changer, something the Ravens lacked in the secondary in 2021 with All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters sidelined for the entire season.

Mathieu has nine interceptions over the past two seasons. The Ravens had just nine interceptions this season; only four teams had fewer.

The Ravens saw firsthand what Mathieu brings to a defense when they hosted the Chiefs in Week 2 last September.

On the third play from scrimmage, Mathieu intercepted a Lamar Jackson pass and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown. He picked off another pass later in the first quarter when the Ravens were inside the Chiefs' 30-yard line, and he also had three passes defensed.

The Ravens reportedly had interest in Mathieu when he was a free agent in 2019. He ended up signing a three-year deal with the Chiefs for a reported $42 million.

"Mathieu could have been an option for Baltimore in 2019, but they elected to sign Earl Thomas III instead, something that didn't pan out for multiple reasons," Oestreicher wrote. "Now with the former LSU Tiger hitting the free agent market once again, the Ravens have a chance to correct their mistake."

Mathieu said after the Chiefs' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday that he hopes to re-sign with Kansas City.

"Sides attempted to get an extension done before the 2021 season but could not consummate the agreement," NFL.com's Kevin Patra wrote. "Kansas City brass, however, has said consistently they hope to bring Mathieu back."

In looking at players who could sign contract extensions before free agency begins, Pro Football Focus projected a three-year, $46.125 million contract for Mathieu, with $30 million total guaranteed.