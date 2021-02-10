Late for Work 2/10: Pro Football Focus Names DeShon Elliott as Ravens' Most Improved Player 

Tee Martin: Joining the Ravens is an 'Excellent Opportunity'

The Ravens hope new additions to the coaching staff will help the passing game take the next step, and one coach in particular is excited to get started.

Newly-hired Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin spoke to The Athletic's David Ubben about the opportunity to join Baltimore's staff, and the respect he's had for the organization.

"You never know where you're going to be drafted, but the Ravens were an organization I communicated with a lot during my draft process," Martin said. "So I knew how good the people were there. And because of my time with the Steelers in the AFC (Central), I know what the standard is there, the expectations there and things of that nature. It's just good people. Their staff, you start with the head coach and all you hear from your NFL friends and people in the NFL business is how great of an organization the Baltimore Ravens are. This was just an excellent opportunity to not only go into the National Football League, but go into the National Football League and be with a great organization."

Martin said he accepted the offer on the spot after interviewing and speaking with Head Coach John Harbaugh. The two had ties back to Philadelphia as Harbaugh was the special teams coordinator for the Eagles when Martin was a player.

Pundits praised the additions of Martin and Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams, who have a wealth of experience developing and working with some of the NFL's top receivers.