Late for Work 2/10: Why the Ravens Will Repeat As AFC North Champs

Why the Ravens Will Repeat As AFC North Champs

Heading into the 2020 season, the Ravens will try to do what no AFC North team has ever done – win the division three years in a row.

Ebony Bird's Norman Getsinger highlighted three reasons why the Ravens will repeat as division champs.

Reason No. 1:Fewest holes

Aside from the Ravens, 2019 was a down year for the AFC North. A division that usually has at least two teams competing for a playoff spot finished with just one team with a winning record, though the Steelers were still in it until the final week.

The Browns failed to live up to lofty expectations, the Steelers struggled following Ben Roethlisberger's season-ending elbow injury, and the Bengals began an overhaul in their first year under new Head Coach Zac Taylor.

"When comparing the Ravens roster to the other three rosters in the AFC North, the Ravens look to have the strongest roster from top to bottom," Getsinger wrote. "... Even though the Ravens have questions of their own, such as what to do with Matthew Judon and which free agents they want to sign back to the team, the questions facing the other three teams are much more pressing and severe."

All of Baltimore's offensive starters are under contract for 2020. Marshal Yanda's future remains one of the Ravens' biggest questions, but the core surrounding Lamar Jackson remains intact.

The defense could see a more significant change with Judon and others set to hit free agency. However, key pieces such as Earl Thomas III, Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Williams, and others are still around. Cornerback Tavon Young is expected to return from a neck injury, and the Ravens could add more to the defense this offseason.

Reason No. 2:More upside

After finishing with a franchise-best 14-2 record last season, Getsinger believes the Ravens have the most upside in the AFC North. It's all centered around Jackson.

"The Ravens have the reigning MVP on their team and he is still younger than Joe Burrow," Getsinger wrote. "I have no idea what Jackson's ceiling is. His growth from Year 1 to Year 2 was incredible. Can he get even better in his third year? He certainly has the offense to do even better next year."

Even after an MVP campaign where in which he led the NFL in touchdown passes and broke the single-season quarterback rushing record, Jackson can still improve. He wasn't perfect and has the work ethic to continue to get even better heading into his third season.

As for the Bengals and the Browns, Getsinger questioned how the young head coaches would perform.

"For the Bengals, they have questions everywhere," Getsinger wrote. "Can Taylor elevate the Bengals to a winner? Will Burrow come in and change life in Cincinnati? What holes can the Bengals fill in the upcoming draft and free agency?

"The Browns are the most difficult team to pin down because they have a ton of pieces on their team, but it just did not work at all last year."

For the Steelers, their success could depend on the health of Roethlisberger.