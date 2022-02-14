Late for Work 2/14: Ravens React to Rams' Super Bowl LVI Win

Iowa Center Called the 'One Prospect the Ravens Need to Grab in the 2022 Draft'

During General Manager Eric DeCosta's end of season press conference, DeCosta said the offensive line will be a "point of emphasis." For Bleacher Report's Kevin Knox, that comes in the form of Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, who Knox listed as the one draft prospect the Ravens need.

"While [Linderbaum]'s worthy of a top-10 selection, though, he could fall to the middle of Round 1," Knox wrote. "Interior linemen simply aren't valued as highly as their tackle counterparts. This could create a fortuitous situation for the Baltimore Ravens, who are likely to need a new center in 2022."

Currently, the Ravens starting center Bradley Bozeman is an unrestricted free agent and may come at a price too hefty for the Ravens. Though things can change, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec recently wrote the Ravens have "been unable to bridge the gap with Bozeman."

Ebony Bird's Justin Fried also believes Bozeman is likely to leave in free agency.

"Bozeman's standout 2021 season has allowed him to emerge as one of the top interior offensive linemen on the open market," Fried wrote. "Spotrac projects Bozeman's market value at roughly four years, $40 million, or $10 million annually. That figure might just be too high for the Ravens to realistically afford, especially with other needs and pending free agents to address."

Prior to DeCosta's press conference, ESPN's Mel Kiper also saw Linderbaum as the Ravens' pick in his first mock draft.

"Injuries decimated the Baltimore roster in 2021, but center Bradley Bozeman had a solid season," Kiper wrote. "The problem? He's now a free agent and could get more money on the open market. The Ravens could turn to the draft for his replacement, and if Linderbaum is on the board at No. 14, they would upgrade. Linderbaum is pro-ready right now -- he already has great technique and is already a great run and pass-blocker. This one makes a ton of sense."

