Late for Work 2/14: Ravens React to Rams' Super Bowl LVI Win

A back-and-forth battle concluded the NFL season on Sunday with the Los Angeles Rams defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl LVI.
After Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald took down Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on fourth down to seal the comeback attempt, the Rams were crowned champions.
With it, Ravens players posted their reaction to the game. A few gave their congratulations to the Rams and offered their Super Bowl MVP pick.
Other Ravens saw the game as motivation to get back to work in search of their own championship.
Numerous Ravens also congratulated former teammate Eric Weddle, who just over a month ago was retired.
Multiple Ravens, along with other NFL players, also reacted to the injury of Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who suffered a non-contact knee injury during the game, by expressing their frustration over turf fields.
At the end of the day, a bunch of Ravens were happy for Weddle and seemingly not sad to see the AFC North rival Bengals lose.
Ravens Join Numerous NFL Players to Poke Fun at Eli Apple
Bengals cornerback Eli Apple taunted opposing players on Twitter throughout the season and is known for talking endless smack.
After giving up two touchdowns to Cooper Kupp, including the game-winner, the NFL landscape clapped back at the cornerback.
A few Ravens got in on the action.
Ravens Are Ranked a Top 10 Team for 2022
Quickly after the Rams were crowned world champions, the "way-too-early" power rankings for the 2022 season were released and a few have the Ravens as a top 10 team.
Reasons for the 8-9 Ravens to be mentioned among the Top 10? A healthy Lamar Jackson and the expected return of running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Those three, along with other stars on offense, have The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer and C.J. Doon calling the Ravens the eighth-ranked team for 2022.
"As uncertainty swirls around Lamar Jackson's future in Baltimore, the Ravens can at least take comfort in the offensive talent at his disposal next season," Shaffer and Doon wrote. "Mark Andrews is maybe the NFL's best tight end. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, when healthy, are a fearsome one-two punch at running back. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Rashod Bateman can be a dynamic receiving duo. If the Ravens can solidify their offensive line, withstand a defensive exodus this offseason and maintain their special teams excellence, they should challenge for the AFC North title."
Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer sees the Ravens as the No. 9 team.
"Lamar Jackson will return healthy with his key offensive pieces upgraded by J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards returning to complement the big-play passing game," Iyer wrote. "The defense will address some fades on all three levels."
USA Today's Christian D'Andrea put the Ravens at No.10.
"The 2021 Ravens backslid out of the postseason race, but that was with Lamar Jackson hurt and the offense entrusted to first-time starter Tyler Huntley (and, for one game, journeyman extraordinaire Josh Johnson)," D'Andrea wrote. "He'll be back in 2022 alongside a budding young receiving corps and a run game that returns JK Dobbins and the other five tailbacks who somehow got hurt last fall. The question is whether or not the Baltimore defense will rebound after falling apart last season."
Iowa Center Called the 'One Prospect the Ravens Need to Grab in the 2022 Draft'
During General Manager Eric DeCosta's end of season press conference, DeCosta said the offensive line will be a "point of emphasis." For Bleacher Report's Kevin Knox, that comes in the form of Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, who Knox listed as the one draft prospect the Ravens need.
"While [Linderbaum]'s worthy of a top-10 selection, though, he could fall to the middle of Round 1," Knox wrote. "Interior linemen simply aren't valued as highly as their tackle counterparts. This could create a fortuitous situation for the Baltimore Ravens, who are likely to need a new center in 2022."
Currently, the Ravens starting center Bradley Bozeman is an unrestricted free agent and may come at a price too hefty for the Ravens. Though things can change, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec recently wrote the Ravens have "been unable to bridge the gap with Bozeman."
Ebony Bird's Justin Fried also believes Bozeman is likely to leave in free agency.
"Bozeman's standout 2021 season has allowed him to emerge as one of the top interior offensive linemen on the open market," Fried wrote. "Spotrac projects Bozeman's market value at roughly four years, $40 million, or $10 million annually. That figure might just be too high for the Ravens to realistically afford, especially with other needs and pending free agents to address."
Prior to DeCosta's press conference, ESPN's Mel Kiper also saw Linderbaum as the Ravens' pick in his first mock draft.
"Injuries decimated the Baltimore roster in 2021, but center Bradley Bozeman had a solid season," Kiper wrote. "The problem? He's now a free agent and could get more money on the open market. The Ravens could turn to the draft for his replacement, and if Linderbaum is on the board at No. 14, they would upgrade. Linderbaum is pro-ready right now -- he already has great technique and is already a great run and pass-blocker. This one makes a ton of sense."
Quick Hits
- Mark Andrews was labeled the best tight end of the 2021 season by PFF's Cris Collinsworth