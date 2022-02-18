Late for Work 2/18: Lamar Jackson Is No. 2 on List of Players Under Most Pressure Next Season

Are Ravens' Options Limited for Gaining Cap Relief Through Restructures and Extensions?

It's no secret that the Ravens don't have an abundance of cap space, and while cutting players is one way of creating cap room, it's not the only one.

Restructuring contracts and signing players to contract extensions also are options. However, The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer said the Ravens aren't in a great position to do either.

"According to Over The Cap, only four teams can clear less cap space than the Ravens ($26.2 million) through simple restructures," Shaffer wrote. "One such move is considered unlikely: Given left tackle Ronnie Stanley's injury history, the Ravens aren't expected to convert his 2021 salary and create $6.3 million in cap relief. Should Stanley's ankle problems linger, the Ravens will need an escape plan with as little dead money as possible."

Shaffer said other restructures would be more prudent.

"Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is an obvious candidate," Shaffer wrote. "His $10 million salary in 2022 could be converted into an approximately $1 million salary and $9 million signing bonus, which, because of its proration over a deal that lasts through 2026, would reduce his 2022 cap hit from $17.5 million to $10.3 million.

"Elsewhere, a simple restructure of guard Kevin Zeitler's deal would save $2.4 million. For tight ends Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle, restructures would amount to about $2 million apiece. Only three other Ravens — outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, kicker Justin Tucker and running back Gus Edwards — have contracts that would net over $1 million in savings."

Signing Jackson to a contract extension would significantly free up cap space. Jackson is guaranteed to make $23 million next season, the biggest cap hit on the team.

"A new contract would function like a restructured contract, converting much of that 2022 salary into a signing bonus that's amortized over the life of the new deal," Shaffer wrote. "The savings for the Ravens this year could be substantial.

"If Jackson were to sign a four-year extension identical to the one the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott got last year, his cap hit would fall to $19.3 million. If Jackson's new deal mirrors Deshaun Watson's extension with the Texans, which Watson signed before the start of his fourth season in Houston, his hit would fall even further. Watson's cap charge in 2021, his fifth year under contract, was $15.9 million."

Shaffer said that because of the Ravens' aggressiveness in retaining homegrown players, few of the team's highest-paid players have contracts that General Manager Eric DeCosta might target for extensions.

"Stanley ($18.6 million cap hit in 2022), Humphrey ($17.5 million) and Andrews ($9.7 million) all signed multiyear deals within the past 16 months," Shaffer wrote. "Cornerback Marcus Peters ($15.5 million), who's entering the final year of his first extension after a lost 2021 season, turns 30 in January and wouldn't come cheap."

Despite the Ravens' challenging salary cap situation, DeCosta said during his season-ending press conference that the team will be able to free up money.