Late for Work 2/19: Would Ravens Be Good Fit for Odell Beckham Jr. If He's Available?

A Playmaking Safety Could Take Ravens Defense to Another Level

The most obvious needs for the Ravens this offseason are at wide receiver, offensive line and outside linebacker, but The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec said there's another position of need that is not getting much attention.

"There's not been a ton of talk about how much they could use a playmaking safety, but I think the team recognizes that piece could take their defense to another level," Zrebiec wrote.

Starting safeties Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott played well last season and are still under contract (Clark signed a three-year extension last February and Elliott is entering the final year of his rookie contract), but they didn't create turnovers consistently, Zrebiec wrote.

"The addition of a rangy, ball-hawking safety would give defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale more options," Zrebiec wrote. "Plus, the Ravens have no depth behind Clark and Elliott, and Elliott is a free agent next year, so to me, acquiring another safety is closer to a necessity than a luxury."

The Baltimore Sun's Daniel Oyefusi also noted that depth is needed at safety.

"With roster upgrades required at other positions, it's unlikely the Ravens dole out a huge sum of money in the offseason for a safety, and a backup at that," Oyefusi wrote. "But given Elliott's injury history and Clark's importance to the defense, it would be wise for the team to invest in a veteran who could fill in if either is sidelined."

The Ravens could address the position in the draft. In NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft, he has them selecting TCU safety Trevon Moehrig with the 27th-overall pick.

"The Ravens have other needs to address, but the reason they're so successful is because they draft the best player available," Jeremiah wrote.