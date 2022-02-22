Late for Work 2/22: Ravens Named Potential Trade Destination for Saquon Barkley

Ravens Named Potential Trade Destination for Saquon Barkley

There's speculation that New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley could be on the trade market, and the Ravens were named by Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport as one of the potential destinations.

"Given the Baltimore Ravens' reliance on the run and the injuries that destroyed their backfield in 2021, they also seem like a good fit," Davenport wrote.

Barkley, the No. 2-overall pick in 2018, was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year after rushing for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns and catching 91 passes for 721 yards and four touchdowns. His 2,028 yards from scrimmage led the league.

Over the past three seasons, however, Barkley has missed 21 games due to knee and ankle injuries, including a torn ACL suffered in 2020 that ended his season after two games. This past season, he rushed for 593 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

"Barkley has high-quality traits, but the Giants need to exhaust all options for their rebuild," ESPN's Kenny Fowler wrote. "Enough teams are still enamored by his skill set that they could be interested in a potential swap. Many still view Barkley as a top-shelf tailback when healthy. He's due $7.2 million on a fifth-year option, and doing a long-term deal in New York for the 2023 free agent just doesn't make sense for either side."

Considering the Ravens lost their top two running backs, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, to season-ending knee injuries last preseason, perhaps adding a talented running back for depth isn't a bad idea. Even before the injuries to Dobbins and Edwards, the Ravens reportedly worked out two-time Pro Bowl running back Todd Gurley.

On the other hand, the Ravens have more pressing needs to address this offseason.

In addition to Dobbins and Edwards, Baltimore has running backs Justice Hill (who also is coming off a season-ending knee injury), Ty'Son Williams and Nate McCrary on the roster. Moreover, if they're looking for a veteran presence at running back, they could re-sign Devonta Freeman, who played well in 2021 and would be significantly cheaper than Barkley.

NFL.com's Kevin Patra assessed each team's running back situation, and he placed the Ravens in the "all set" category.

"The Ravens could keep one of their free-agent veterans around in case rehabs go sideways, but that would be merely as an insurance plan," Patra wrote.

Ravens Wire's Kevin Oestreicher thinks the Ravens trading for Barkley is a long shot.