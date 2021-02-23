Late for Work 2/23: Don't Be Surprised If Orlando Brown Jr. Is Still a Raven in 2021

Don't Be Surprised If Orlando Brown Jr. Is Still a Raven in 2021

The biggest story for the Ravens this offseason is what will happen with two-time Pro Bowl right tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

It began several weeks ago with Brown taking to Twitter to state his desire to play left tackle. It was subsequently reported that Brown, who played well at left tackle after All-Pro Ronnie Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 8, has received permission to seek a trade. The caveat, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, is that "Baltimore would need a major haul" to part with the 24-year-old.

While pundits have speculated about potential trade scenarios involving Brown, there is a growing sentiment that the most likely outcome is Brown remaining in Baltimore at right tackle next season.

"He's not going to be in Baltimore for long, but that doesn't mean he's leaving this offseason," The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer wrote. "I think the smart money is on Brown staying through the 2021 season, then leaving in free agency. Is that what Brown wants? No, but it's not an outcome the Ravens desire, either. Consider the opportunity cost here: If the Ravens trade Brown away, they are gambling that they can bolster their Super Bowl hopes, either this year or in the near future, by replacing one of the NFL's better right tackles (and maybe offensive tackles overall) with one or more assets.