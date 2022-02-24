Late for Work 2/24: Adam Schefter: It's in Lamar Jackson's Best Interest to Get a Deal Done Sooner Than Later

Ravens Need Young Players to Emerge In Order to Plug Some Holes

While the Ravens can address some of their offseason needs in free agency and the draft, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec said they are going to have to lean on young players already in the organization to emerge and develop into dependable and effective starters at certain positions.

"The Ravens will have enough financial flexibility to plug some holes in free agency but nowhere near all of them," Zrebiec wrote. "And yes, the Ravens will have as many as nine picks within the first four rounds of April's draft, but six of those will come late on Day 2 or in the fourth round on Day 3. Finding plug-and-play starters after the second or third round is not something you can annually count on. It happens. It just doesn't happen often enough to bank your offseason strategy on hitting home runs in those rounds."

The Ravens have made it clear that upgrading the offensive line is a priority, but Zrebiec noted that above-average starting offensive linemen carry a heavy price tag in free agency, and to land a Day 1 starting offensive lineman in the draft, teams have to pull the trigger early because every team needs quality offensive linemen and the supply doesn't equal the demand.

"If [center Bradley] Bozeman walks — and he and the Ravens certainly don't appear close on a contract extension despite periodic negotiations over the past year — does Baltimore project Trystan Colon as a solid starter?" Zrebiec wrote. "Colon, an undrafted free agent in 2020, has held his own in three starts over the past two years. If the Ravens feel like he'd be a quality starting center, they can move on from Bozeman, avoid spending significant cap space on a free-agent center or using the 14th pick on Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum, and earmark the asset toward filling another hole.

"The same thought process applies at guard. If the Ravens believe that Tyre Phillips and Ben Cleveland, third-round picks the past two years, are ready to be above-average starters, they can ignore the position beyond potentially adding depth late in the draft or with a vet-minimum type of free agent."

Regarding the defense, Zrebiec wrote: "The Ravens have a handful of relatively unproven players who may or may not be long-term starting answers. That list includes outside linebacker Daelin Hayes, defensive linemen Broderick Washington and Isaiah Mack, and defensive backs Brandon Stephens, Geno Stone and Ar'Darius Washington.

"If the Ravens believe in the potential of Stephens, Stone and Washington, would they prioritize adding another safety in the draft or free agency? Would it influence their decision on whether to move on from veteran nickel corner Tavon Young, who has been frequently mentioned as a potential salary-cap casualty?"