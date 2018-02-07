Late for Work 2/7: Steve Bisciotti Wouldn't Approve of Todd McShay's Latest Mock Draft





Steve Bisciotti Wouldn't Approve of Todd McShay's Latest Mock Draft

What are the playmaker-needy Ravens to do if they find themselves on the clock in April's NFL Draft only to find there are no offensive skill players worthy of the No. 16 pick?

Draft a defensive tackle, says ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay.

In his second mock draft, McShay predicts offensive skill players such as Penn State running back Saquon Barkley (No. 4, Cleveland Browns) and Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley (No. 8, Chicago Bears) will be off the board.

McShay also foresees some of the top offensive linemen going too, including Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson, Texas tackle Connor Williams and Oklahoma tackle Orlando Brown. Four quarterbacks went in the top 15.

"The Ravens are in dire need of offensive playmakers, but there just isn't the value at this point in the draft," wrote McShay. "What direction will GM Ozzie Newsome go for his final NFL draft? He has usually gone best player available, and that's what I see Baltimore doing here. [Washington defensive tackle Vita] Vea is a versatile defensive lineman who has drawn comparisons to Haloti Ngata and should put up some big numbers at the combine."

If Vea really is the next Ngata, he wouldn't be a bad pick. But, defensive tackle is not an immediate need and it's precisely the position Owner Steve Bisciotti said the Ravens most likely wouldn't take at No. 16.

"I think that there is a really good chance that we won't be drafting a defensive tackle in the first round," Bisciotti said Friday.

Last year, the Ravens used their first four draft picks on defensive players and they spent considerable free agency money on the unit too. Per ESPN, the Ravens have selected a defensive tackle or end in one of the first three rounds of the draft every year since 2013.

Bisciotti said the defense is mostly set personnel-wise, which is why you can be "assured" that the majority of Baltimore's attention this offseason will be on offense.

"This Baltimore offense endured one of its statistically worst seasons in franchise history," ESPN wrote. "The Ravens finished No. 27 in total offense (305.4), No. 29 in passing (189.4), No. 31 in yards per play (4.6) and No. 27 in third-down conversion (34.1 percent).

"The rankings might be a reflection of the offense getting neglected in the draft. Over the past eight drafts, Baltimore has taken two offensive players with its first pick: wide receiver Breshad Perriman and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley. That trend could be coming to an end -- if Bisciotti has anything to say about it."

Ravens Not in Violation of Rooney Rule by Promoting Eric DeCosta

The NFL's Rooney rule is in place to ensure teams interview minority candidates for vacancies at senior football operations openings and head coaching positions, but the Ravens did not violate the rule by announcing that Eric DeCosta will succeed Ozzie Newsome next year.

This is according to a statement from the Fritz Pollard Alliance Tuesday.

The reason why the Ravens are in the clear is because there's an exception to the rule for teams that have had a long-term succession plan already in place.

"Several years ago, Eric DeCosta and the Baltimore Ravens reached agreement that DeCosta would succeed Hall of Famer and legendary General Manager Ozzie Newsome when Newsome steps down," the Fritz Pollard Alliance wrote.

"Under Rooney Rule protocol, when a Club has established a firm succession plan that involves an internal coach or executive replacing a departing Head coach or general manager, no external search is required. Examples of such circumstances include Jim Caldwell's succession of Tony Dungy as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and Jim Mora's succession of Mike Holmgren as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks."