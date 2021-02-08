Late for Work 2/8: Growing Expectation Among Pundits That Orlando Brown Could Be Traded 

Since coming to Baltimore, Brown has talked about living out the legacy of his father. But he doesn't want to just live up to his father; he wants to be better. And part of that is playing left tackle, unlike his dad, who suited up at right tackle for the Ravens from 1996 to 1998, and again from 2003 to 2005.

There's still no public knowledge that Brown has formally requested a trade, but there's a growing expectation from pundits that it could lead to that.

"Realistically, it's unlikely that the Ravens will move Brown to left tackle for the 2021 season because left tackle is where Ronnie Stanley plays, and the Ravens signed Stanley to a five-year, $98.75 million contract extension in October," Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith wrote. "Brown moved to the left side when Stanley was injured last season, but when both are healthy, the Ravens prefer Stanley on the left and Brown on the right.

"... But with Brown saying it's not about the money but about playing left tackle, the Ravens may need to either persuade Brown to keep playing on the right side, or trade him to a team that will play him where he wants to play."

"It's clear the young star is wanting to find a team who wants him on their squad to block the blindside and is willing to offer up enough value to DeCosta," Baltimore Beatdown's Kyle Barber wrote.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec said it would take a "big offer" for the Ravens to consider trading Brown. At just 24 years old the two-time Pro Bowler has started every game for the Ravens the past two seasons.

"It's unclear just how dug in he is on the anti-right tackle stance and what kind of conversations team officials have had with him since that tweet," Zrebiec wrote. "Is he dug in enough where he's planning to hold out or blow off certain offseason activities? That wouldn't solve a whole lot, because holding out would result in heavy fines and staying home could delay his free agency by a year.

"... Either way, the Ravens and Brown have to figure this out. The last thing the Ravens need is one of their better players to be unhappy and disengaged."

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport ranked each team based on their trade ammunition this offseason and put the Ravens at No. 9 based on speculation surrounding Brown.