Late for Work 3/18: Ravens Still in the Market for Wide Receiver or Edge Rusher?

Popular opinion was that the Ravens wouldn't get involved in a bidding war for Golladay ( Spotrac projects his market value at $17 million per year), but some pundits saw wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., Golladay's teammate in Detroit, as a good fit. However, Jones signed with Jacksonville.

"Marvin Jones' two-year, $14.5 million contract with the rebuilding Jacksonville Jaguars seems like a deal the Ravens could have either met or exceeded if they were interested in Jones. That they didn't again calls into question how committed they are to adding an outside receiver," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "I've heard from plenty of agents over the past two days who say that the Ravens are absolutely in the wide receiver and tight end market. They are looking for help, but obviously, there will be skepticism based on the team's recent avoidance of paying veteran pass catchers."