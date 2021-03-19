Late for Work 3/19: Looking at Ravens' Best Remaining Free-Agent Options

"Why are people so angry at the Ravens' leadership at this point because they haven't completed a 53-man roster to take the field in September?" McCann wrote. "Hasn't this group earned a little trust by all of us that they are working day and night to field the most competitive team they can when the games actually, you know, count?

"It's fair to question things. It's part of the fun of being a fan, right? We all like to pretend we're general managers or head coaches. … But let's get through free agency, the draft, cut-downs after the draft, training camp, cut-downs during training camp, and everything else before we demand heads on pikes."

Russell Street Report's Tony Lombardi expressed a similar sentiment.

"I get the angst about the lack of a splash FA signing. But keep in mind that the team [employs] brilliant minds who know the game and players better than we ever could," Lombardi wrote. "And those minds have crafted an offseason plan that can't be completed until September. Let the process unfold. Trust in it. The track record is there. They want to win even more than fans. Do you judge a gourmet dinner before the ingredients have been properly prepared?"

ESPN's Jamison Hensley said it's surprising the Ravens haven't signed a free-agent wide receiver yet, especially considering the offense's struggles in the playoffs, but he added: "Baltimore's brain trust has earned the benefit of the doubt. The Ravens are one of four teams to reach the playoffs in each of the past three seasons (the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks are the others)."

The Ravens re-signing outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and Pernell McPhee and defensive lineman Derek Wolfe aren't flashy outside of Baltimore, but that doesn't mean they aren't significant moves.

"Not enough people are talking about what the Baltimore Ravens are doing," Pro Football Focus' Austin Gayle said. "Signing cut player Kevin Zeitler to a three-year, $22.5 million deal, a nice piece along the offensive line, doesn't count against the compensatory picks. Also re-signing Tyus Bowser to a very cheap deal — four years, $22 million — to help there. Pernell McPhee also re-signed, and letting Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue walk will likely pick up two fourth-round compensatory picks.