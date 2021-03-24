Late for Work 3/24: After 'Good Visit,' Ravens Reportedly Interested in Signing Sammy Watkins 

"If you are a college football fan, you will remember that LSU team with Jefferson and Chase who went on to win a National Championship and also remember there was a third guy who had similar production but not as much name recognition," Hovis wrote. "Marshall Jr. does not have any red flags that may cause some struggle adapting to the NFL. Marshall is one of the more physical pass-catchers in the 2021 NFL Draft as well as has numbers to back up his play. Even though Marshall played behind Jamar Chase and Justin Jefferson, he really showed he could be a number one target this season with Chase deciding to sit out and prepare for the draft. Terrace Marshall Jr. has first-round talent, but will most likely be an early second-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft."