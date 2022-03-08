Late for Work 3/8: How Much Would Quarterback-Needy Teams Give Up for Tyler Huntley?

Which of Ravens' Top Free Agents Will Stay, Which Will Go?

With free agency officially starting on March 16, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec predicted which of the Ravens' 21 free agents (19 unrestricted, two restricted) will stay and which will go.

Here's a look at Zrebiec's forecast for five of Baltimore's top free agents:

C Bradley Bozeman

"Arguably the Ravens' most coveted free agent, Bozeman has proven solid at guard and center. He's durable, young and a leader on the field and in the community. The Ravens have had periodic contract talks with Bozeman dating to last offseason, but the two sides have never gotten anywhere close to a deal. Bozeman will likely be looking at a contract between $9 million and $11 million a year, and the Ravens seem reluctant to go that high. Verdict: Goes."

DE Calais Campbell

"Campbell wants to play a 15th NFL season. The Ravens have interest and DeCosta has communicated that to Campbell, but they also want to get younger and more explosive on the defensive front. If it comes down to money, they probably won't be the highest bidder. Campbell also wants to win a Super Bowl before he retires, so he's going to have to decide whether Baltimore is the best place for him to do that. This could go either way and will depend largely on the interest Campbell is getting elsewhere. Verdict: Stays."

S DeShon Elliott

"Elliott has sustained season-ending injuries in three of his four NFL seasons, and that will surely keep his market and price tag down. The Ravens have interest in adding a rangy, ball-hawking safety who is strong in coverage, and that's not Elliott's game. However, they like what he brings and he's a candidate to return if a market doesn't materialize for him elsewhere or the Ravens decide this isn't the offseason to spend prime assets on a safety. Verdict: Goes."

OLB Justin Houston

"A late-summer signing, Houston had a better season than his numbers suggest. He got pressure and earned rave reviews as a teammate. The Ravens have a lot to sort out at outside linebacker with Tyus Bowser and Odafe Oweh having offseason surgeries and Houston and Pernell McPhee hitting free agency. Houston also has to decide whether he still wants to play. If he wants to return and is willing to accept a light deal, the Ravens will listen. Verdict: Goes."

FB Patrick Ricard