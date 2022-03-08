Late for Work 3/8: How Much Would Quarterback-Needy Teams Give Up for Tyler Huntley?

How Much Would Quarterback-Needy Teams Give Up for Tyler Huntley?
Tyler Huntley's performance in 2021 was a silver lining in the Ravens' injury-ravaged season.
The 2020 undrafted free agent not only proved that he is the ideal backup for Lamar Jackson, but he also showed that he has the potential to be a starter in the NFL.
Would teams seeking an upgrade at quarterback make an attempt to trade for Huntley?
The Athletic's Ted Nguyen believes Huntley's big upside should pique the interest of quarterback-needy squads.
"Other backup quarterbacks have impressed in limited starts only to flame out when given an opportunity to be full-time starters with other teams, but what separates Huntley is his raw physical talent," Nguyen wrote. "He's athletic, has a big arm, is accurate, can make reads and he's poised."
With Huntley being such a good fit for the Ravens, it seems highly unlikely they'd trade him, but could a team make them an offer they can't refuse?
"The Ravens aren't likely going to let Huntley go for cheap," Nguyen wrote. "With the type of offense that they run, having a legitimate backup for Jackson is very valuable to them and their playoff aspirations. Also, Huntley is cost-controlled. He's scheduled to make only $780,000 in 2022 and then he'll be a free agent after next season."
To get the Ravens' attention, a team might have to go as high as a second-round pick, Nguyen wrote.
"Would a team make that gamble for a quarterback who flashed some legitimate traits in the NFL? Based on what I've seen from Huntley, I think he'd be worth the gamble, considering the positional value," Nguyen wrote.
When the possibility of Huntley being traded was discussed on ESPN's "Get Up" in late December, the always outspoken Rex Ryan said there's no way the Ravens are going to let Huntley leave the building.
When Ryan's colleague Mike Greenberg asked what might happen if a team offered the Ravens a third-round pick for Huntley, Ryan replied: "A third-round pick? Yeah, with two first-round picks. Then you consider it."
Which of Ravens' Top Free Agents Will Stay, Which Will Go?
With free agency officially starting on March 16, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec predicted which of the Ravens' 21 free agents (19 unrestricted, two restricted) will stay and which will go.
Here's a look at Zrebiec's forecast for five of Baltimore's top free agents:
C Bradley Bozeman
"Arguably the Ravens' most coveted free agent, Bozeman has proven solid at guard and center. He's durable, young and a leader on the field and in the community. The Ravens have had periodic contract talks with Bozeman dating to last offseason, but the two sides have never gotten anywhere close to a deal. Bozeman will likely be looking at a contract between $9 million and $11 million a year, and the Ravens seem reluctant to go that high. Verdict: Goes."
DE Calais Campbell
"Campbell wants to play a 15th NFL season. The Ravens have interest and DeCosta has communicated that to Campbell, but they also want to get younger and more explosive on the defensive front. If it comes down to money, they probably won't be the highest bidder. Campbell also wants to win a Super Bowl before he retires, so he's going to have to decide whether Baltimore is the best place for him to do that. This could go either way and will depend largely on the interest Campbell is getting elsewhere. Verdict: Stays."
S DeShon Elliott
"Elliott has sustained season-ending injuries in three of his four NFL seasons, and that will surely keep his market and price tag down. The Ravens have interest in adding a rangy, ball-hawking safety who is strong in coverage, and that's not Elliott's game. However, they like what he brings and he's a candidate to return if a market doesn't materialize for him elsewhere or the Ravens decide this isn't the offseason to spend prime assets on a safety. Verdict: Goes."
OLB Justin Houston
"A late-summer signing, Houston had a better season than his numbers suggest. He got pressure and earned rave reviews as a teammate. The Ravens have a lot to sort out at outside linebacker with Tyus Bowser and Odafe Oweh having offseason surgeries and Houston and Pernell McPhee hitting free agency. Houston also has to decide whether he still wants to play. If he wants to return and is willing to accept a light deal, the Ravens will listen. Verdict: Goes."
FB Patrick Ricard
"Ricard fits the Ravens better than any other team. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has been a key offensive cog and plays with the physicality the Ravens love. The Ravens have spoken to Ricard about an extension, but the two sides seem to have a difference of opinion on how much that should cost. Early buzz is that Ricard's camp is looking more for solid tight end value rather than just being the highest-paid fullback. The Ravens' re-signing of fullback Ben Mason doesn't guarantee Ricard is gone, but it sure reflects the uncertainty of a return. Verdict: Goes."
Ravens Named a Good Fit for Combine Standout Travon Walker
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine identified which teams would be ideal landing spots for the stars of the NFL Scouting Combine. He named the Ravens as a good fit for Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker.
"He did not have elite production at Georgia but was electrifying in his testing and is worth re-evaluating based on the athleticism he showed in Indy," Ballentine wrote. " … There are plenty of teams in the mid-first round that need pass-rushers, and the upside of Walker will be hard to ignore."
Several mock drafts have had the Ravens selecting Walker, but after his performance at the Combine will he still be available when Baltimore is on the clock with the 14th-overall pick?
"Walker is an athletic freak," NFL.com's Nick Shook wrote. "The long defender weighs 275 pounds, but moves as if he's 235, posting a 4.51 40 and a 35 1/2-inch vertical jump that played a significant role in earning him a Next Gen Stats athleticism score of 87. … He certainly helped his case Saturday."
Quick Hits