Late for Work 3/8: Which Ravens Could Be Next in Line for an Extension? 

But like quarterback, tight end is a position that's only getting more expensive. Last August, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce agreed on record-setting extensions just hours apart from each other.

Kelce was given a four-year, $57.25 million extension while Kittle agreed to a five-year, $75 million extension, making him the NFL's highest-paid tight end.

Andrews (rightfully so) will likely command a contract somewhere in that ballpark. Spotrac's market value projects him to receive a contract worth $11 million annually.

"It's difficult to imagine the Ravens offense without Andrews in it, at least as currently constructed. The tight end position is more important in Baltimore than perhaps any other offense in the NFL," Baltimore Beatdown's Frank Platko wrote. "After trading away Hayden Hurst last offseason and seeing Nick Boyle suffer a season-ending hip injury this season, Andrews' presence was all the more important to the Ravens success in 2020."

Bozeman, a sixth-round pick in the same draft class, has been a key starter on the offensive line. He's started all 16 games over the last two seasons, and as Zrebiec mentioned, has been a standout member in the community as the Ravens' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee last season.

"The Ravens face a lot of uncertainty in the interior of their offensive line, with questions at center and at right guard," Press Box's Bo Smolka wrote. "At center, Matt Skura is a pending free agent and is not expected to return. Patrick Mekari and Trystan Colon-Castillo, an undrafted rookie this past year, are in the mix, but the Ravens might look to upgrade via free agency. Bozeman had played center at Alabama, and he could be a candidate to shift from left guard to center if the Ravens find a guard in free agency or the draft.

"Regardless, Bozeman has shown to be a capable starter and is a known quantity on a line that — especially given Brown's situation — faces a lot of uncertainty."