Late for Work 3/9: What Does Dak Prescott's Deal Mean for Lamar Jackson?

What Are the Most Important Moves the Ravens Could Make This Offseason?

As the Ravens go about improving the team over the coming months, pundits are determining their priority list.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec ranked wide receiver as the team's top need, followed by interior offensive line and then pass rusher.

"For the umpteenth straight offseason, the Ravens need receiver help," Zrebiec wrote. "Last year's group was the least productive in the league statistically, and the Ravens seemingly recognize that it's going to be tough to take the next step in the playoffs without an improved passing game. They are well-stocked with young pass catchers, but beyond Marquise Brown, none of them have proven to be reliable downfield threats and game-breaking talents.

"However, there is plenty of skepticism about whether the team that throws the ball less than anyone in the league will be willing to invest significant money in a free-agent receiver and whether a top receiver would even consider signing with the NFL's most run-heavy offense."

The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker came up with a list of the most important moves the Ravens could make this offseason. Here are excerpts from his top three:

Sign an established guard or center.

"Yes, they patched together a string of dominant rushing performances against overmatched opponents late in the season. Yes, their deep pool of young blockers — from Ben Powers to Patrick Mekari to Tyre Phillips — facilitated the rally that got them to the playoffs. But the loss to the Bills was a nightmare for most of the offensive line, which could not give Jackson the time he needed to make correct reads and could not get him the ball cleanly.

"Center Corey Linsley would be the deluxe-tier solution. Pro Football Focus graded him the top player at his position last season, and he was never less than good in seven seasons as a starter for the Green Bay Packers. He would immediately wipe away the snapping and pass blocking troubles that hampered Mekari and Matt Skura, and he would be more affordable than a top-tier wide receiver or pass rusher."

Sign a second-tier wide receiver and draft an outside pass catcher with significant upside.

"If your heart is set on Allen Robinson or Kenny Golladay, prepare for disappointment. There's a good chance these guys will not hit the market, and even if they do, Ravens General manager Eric DeCosta has said nothing to suggest he'd shop in that neighborhood. Most fans seem to understand this, so there's a lot of talk about Will Fuller V and Corey Davis, both of whom produced as deep threats in 2020. The appeals are obvious. Fuller has averaged 15 yards per catch over five seasons. Davis had a breakout year for the run-first Tennessee Titans.

"On the other hand, neither is a No. 1 receiver; Fuller has not been durable enough, and the Titans thought little enough of Davis that they did not pick up his fifth-year option. So the Ravens could be chasing fool's gold if they spent $15 million per year on one of these guys instead of signing a top offensive lineman. They would be better off spending modestly on a consistent veteran such as Marvin Jones Jr. and trying to hit pay dirt with a deep wide receiver class that features big, outside targets such as Terrace Marshall Jr. of LSU and Rashod Bateman of Minnesota."

Re-sign Tyus Bowser and draft an outside linebacker.

"[Defensive Coordinator Wink] Martindale would love to have an edge superstar who could create consistent pressure without the aid of blitzes, but he's proved that he can design a championship-level defense without one. Instead, he's relied on deception created by players such as [Matthew] Judon and Bowser, who drop into coverage as easily as they fire off the line.