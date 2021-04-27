Late for Work 4/27: Ravens Are Favorites to Land Julio Jones If He's Traded

Ravens Are Reportedly Fielding Calls for 31st-Overall Pick

Now that the Ravens have two first-round picks (Nos. 27 and 31 overall) in Thursday's draft thanks to the Orlando Brown Jr. trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, the question has been raised as to whether they will use them to either trade up or back.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora tweeted that the Ravens are fielding calls for the 31st-overall pick.

NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund proposed a trade in which the Ravens trade that pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a second-round pick (No. 48) and third-round pick (No. 80).

"While the Ravens would lose one first-round pick, they'd still have No. 27 at their disposal. And they'd possess an abundance of Day 2 selections: Nos. 48, 58, 80, 94 and 104," Frelund wrote. "I looked at my 'availability probability' model to study which fit-specific players would be available to Baltimore in the first three rounds of the draft.

"Here, the combination of right tackles, wide receivers and edge rushers increases by 0.5 wins with this hypothetical trade. Think of pick 31 as 'worth' 0.3 wins, based on historical contributions in Year 1. Thus, the Ravens would be 'giving up' 0.3 wins in order to 'earn' 0.5 — that is a 66 percent increase."

NFL.com's Marc Sessler thinks the Ravens should move up to grab one of the top wide receivers in the draft.

"When looking at who should trade up, you first have to assess who can trade up. The Baltimore Ravens are in a perfect position to make a move after gaining an extra first-round pick in the Orlando Brown trade," Sessler wrote. "The Ravens have been aggressive in the past trading up in Round 1 (see: Lamar Jackson﻿), and now it's time to help Lamar and the Ravens' feeble pass offense by targeting the dynamic Jaylen Waddle."

Ebony Bird's Michael Natelli also thinks the Ravens should trade up for Waddle, the Alabama wide receiver who has drawn comparisons to speedy Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill.

"It's time for [General Manager Eric] DeCosta to take a big swing to finally get his man, and that man is Jaylen Waddle," Natelli wrote. "Waddle is the perfect chess piece for an offense that absolutely needs to incorporate more screens and sweeps in the coming year, and his ability to turn quick crossing routes into huge gains should make life much easier for [Lamar] Jackson, who attacks the middle of the field as much as any quarterback in the league.