Late for Work 5/1: Devin Duvernay Among 'Immediate Matchup Nightmare' Rookies

The best pick among AFC North teams was the Bengals taking LSU quarterback Joe Burrow No. 1 overall, Parr wrote.

"Look, I love the Ravens' selection of Patrick Queen at No. 28 overall (and every other pick Baltimore made)," Parr wrote, "but I'm not going to pretend like any of the 30 other picks by AFC North teams have the potential to make as big an impact as the one that started the proceedings. ... Burrow isn't a perfect player, but this was a perfect pick at the perfect time."

Parr liked the Bengals getting another weapon for Burrow with the second-round selection of Clemson wide receiver Higgins, who "could become another A.J. Green in due time, but for now, they get to team up together, creating a tandem that could do a lot of damage to defenses."

Parr felt Cincinnati addressed its biggest need by drafting three linebackers: Wyoming's Logan Wilson in the third round, Appalachian State's Akeem Davis-Gaither in the fourth, and Purdue's Markus Bailey in the seventh. Parr identified Bailey as the biggest sleeper pick in the division.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry's first draft was a success, wrote Parr, who said Berry nailed his first two picks (Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills in the first round at No. 10 overall and LSU safety Grant Delpit in the second at No. 44).

"Wills was the top player at his position on many boards. He should be protecting the blindside for the next decade," Parr wrote. "The next-biggest need for this club was at safety, and Berry checked that box by plucking Delpit."

As for the Steelers, Parr wrote that their "average" grade comes with an asterisk.

"Before you tweet something derogatory about me, Steelers fans, just know that the grade would be higher if we were taking into account the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade and move up to snag Devin Bush last year, which cost them valuable capital in this year's draft," Parr wrote. "We're sticking exclusively to grading 2020 draft hauls in this exercise, folks.

"The good news is that even with limited flexibility, the Steelers were still able to pick up some intriguing talent. The class is just a little short on juice, and they didn't address a significant need on the defensive line until the final round."

NFL Scouts Impressed With 'Throwback Ravens Draft Class'

Pundits and Ravens fans aren't the only ones raving about Baltimore's draft. NFL scouts were impressed, too. Two scouts told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that the Ravens had one of the strongest showings in the draft.

"Added upgrades and long-term starters at ILB in Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison, who complement one another well with Harrison the downhill run defender and Queen the athlete, then added skill players on offense that bring some speed in J.K. Dobbins and Devin Duvernay, and another DL with inside-rush ability in the Texas A&M kid, Justin Madubuike," an AFC scouting director said.

An NFC scout described Baltimore's haul as "a throwback Ravens draft class."

"Inside linebacker and running back with their first two picks? Sorry, draft Twitter. But that plays in that division," the NFC scout said.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec expressed a similar sentiment about the Ravens' approach to this year's draft.

"As teams loaded up on receivers in the early rounds, the Ravens picked a running back before a pass catcher," Zrebiec wrote. "In a league where inside linebackers have been de-emphasized by some organizations, the Ravens took two of them in the first three rounds. While cornerbacks and edge defenders were taken early and often, the Ravens instead focused on adding bulk and versatility to the interior of their offensive and defensive lines."

J.K. Dobbins: 'Let's Get This Ring'

Dobbins did not win a national championship at Ohio State, but believes he landed in a good spot to win a Super Bowl.

"I definitely still feel it. I feel that loss [to Clemson in the 2020 College Football Playoff semifinals] because we didn't go to the championship, and that's what I went to Ohio State for," Dobbins said on Glenn Clark Radio. "Knowing that this team has a chance, all the great athletes and players on this team and all the great coaches, it's extra motivation. Like, OK, I'm back in this situation. I want to finish it. I want me and my teammates to finish it. Let's get this ring."

Dobbins, who was considered a potential first-round selection, said he wasn't happy about slipping to the 55th pick, but he couldn't be happier that the Ravens are the team that drafted him.