Late for Work 5/13: Ravens Have the NFL's Quirkiest Schedule

NFL.com's Adam Schein: "Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson is electrifying for the football soul. You won't find two more exciting players in the NFL today — not to mention, it's a matchup between two of the past three league MVPs. And these teams are tied together in some intriguing ways. The Ravens now employ former Chief Sammy Watkins﻿. Also, Kansas City and Baltimore got together for a pre-draft trade that benefited both teams, with the Chiefs landing Orlando Brown to protect Mahomes and the Ravens gaining a pick package that ultimately netted explosive first-round edge rusher Odafe Oweh. Brown and Oweh figure to go up against each other at times in this very game."

NFL.com's Nick Shook: "Though last season's matchup failed to produce the memorable finish to which we'd grown accustomed in recent years from these two squads, another meeting is impossible to overlook. The Ravens return with a playoff win under their belts and the same ambition they've had for each of the last two seasons: Dethrone the Chiefs. Busy offseasons for both have them locked and loaded for what promises to be another classic that could go a long way toward sorting out the AFC."

Which game has gotten tougher?

Zrebiec: "The Ravens have typically had their way with the Dolphins, but Miami is an ascending team under Brian Flores. The Dolphins will be a challenge, and then you factor in playing on the road on a Thursday night following a short week, like the Ravens will be doing Nov. 11. That's not been a good recipe for visitors."

Shook: "The Ravens might have looked at this matchup in previous years and considered it to be somewhat of a break from the usual rough-and-tumble AFC North, but the Dolphins' turnaround in 2020 taught us we can no longer take them lightly. Brian Flores' scrappy bunch proved it can hang with the best, and should give the Ravens a quality test in a meeting of teams led by mobile and highly talented quarterbacks."

Which game figures to be the easiest?

The Baltimore Sun's Daniel Oyefusi: "Week 3 at Detroit Lions. Though the Lions sent [Matthew] Stafford to Los Angeles and acquired [Jared] Goff, along with a treasure trove of draft picks, this is a franchise in rebuilding mode with a first-time head coach and general manager. It might be the lightest matchup of a hard slate, but make no mistake: kneecaps will be on alert."

There are two revenge games for Ravens players.