Late for Work 5/19: Analytics Show Matthew Judon Is Ravens' Most Underappreciated Player

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora identified three teams in the AFC as bona fide Super Bowl contenders: the Chiefs, Ravens and Steelers.

"Maybe the best defense in the NFL and they get Big Ben back," La Canfora wrote.

The Ravens won the AFC North last year by six games over Pittsburgh (8-8) – which lost Roethlisberger for the season in Week 2 and also played without running back James Conner and Smith-Schuster for multiple games – but no one should assume it'll be as easy to win the division in 2020.

"While Baltimore no doubt inches toward the season as the clear-cut favorite in the AFC North, there's reason to believe the Steelers present a formidable challenge," Penn Live's Aaron Kasinitz wrote. "Sure, Baltimore buried Pittsburgh in Week 17 last year with a slew of backups on the field. But don't forget that the Steelers took the Ravens into overtime at Heinz Field in Week 5 despite playing the final 20 minutes of the game with an undrafted, third-string quarterback behind center.

"The Steelers' defense is loaded with young talent and has the speed at linebacker — both on the edge and in the middle — to contend with [Lamar] Jackson's unique running ability to some degree. If quarterback Ben Roethlisberger can return to form, the Ravens might not be able to run away with another division crown. They'll need to scrap for it."

In addition to the Steelers, the Tennessee Titans, who dashed the Ravens' Super Bowl hopes in the playoffs last season, remain a threat.

"Quarterback Ryan Tannehill signed a new contract, and Tennessee used the franchise tag to keep hard-running postseason hero Derrick Henry in the backfield," Kasinitz wrote.

That said, Kasinitz acknowledged that the Ravens are better equipped to beat the Titans in 2020 thanks to a revamped defensive front seven. The Ravens will have an opportunity to gain a measure of revenge against the Titans when they play them at home in November.

Other teams Kasinitz believes the Ravens need towatch in the AFC include the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers. It also goes without saying that no team should ever overlook Head Coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, even without Tom Brady.

Non-Rookies Who Are Most Affected By Lack of Minicamps, OTAs

Rookies figure to be the players most affected by the likely cancellation of minicamps and organized team activities, but there are veterans and returning players who will be impacted as well.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec identified 11 such players on the Ravens' roster. Here's a look at some of them, along with Zrebiec's comments on each:

CBs Anthony Averett and Iman Marshall: "It's easy to group them because both are recent fourth-round picks and will compete for that fifth cornerback spot behind Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Tavon Young and Jimmy Smith. … Ultimately, the Ravens could find room for both players on the regular-season roster if they are among the top special-teamers. However, there are certainly no guarantees given the team's roster depth, which makes this spring and summer pivotal for both."