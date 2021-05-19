Late for Work 5/19: Best of Wink Martindale's Comments to Season Ticket Holders

Sack numbers are overrated and 'superficial.'

The Ravens lost most of their sack production from last season, but Martindale didn't express concerns over the numbers.

"It's one of those things that, if you were asking me, if you're the owner of a team and I'm your head coach and it comes down to what do you want, I want as many cover corners as you can have," Martindale said, via The Baltimore Sun.

"Because the game is the passing game now. And I think sacks — we're talking philosophical now; this is my opinion on it — I think sacks are one of the most superficial rankings there is. Because you look at guys that have a bunch of sacks, OK? There's a lot of things that go into that."

The Ravens are one of the league's top spenders in the secondary, showing that the organization also believes that's the best way to build a defense.

Wink has confidence in new defensive coaches.

One of the most overlooked storylines this offseason are the widespread changes on the coaching staff at the assistant level.

Martindale will have new faces coaching alongside him with Inside Linebackers Coach Rob Ryan, Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver and others, and Martindale talked about the benefit he believes that will bring the Ravens' defenders.