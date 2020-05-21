Late for Work 5/21: Lamar Jackson Is No. 7 on Pete Prisco's Top 100 Players 

"Now with a full season under his belt, an offseason of hard work, and a screw removed from his foot, Brown could very well be on his way to his first 1,000-yard season," Oestreicher wrote.

Here's a look at the other players on Oestreicher's list, accompanied by excerpts from his comments:

WR Miles Boykin: "The Ravens clearly have confidence in him, as they didn't sign a big name during free agency or select a 'star' in the 2020 draft. Instead, Baltimore drafted players who can complement him, not take away his snaps. With Seth Roberts out of town and Boykin having the prototypical size and speed, he's a player to keep an eye on in 2020."

G Ben Powers: "Powers learned plenty by sitting behind [Marshal] Yanda and absorbing everything thrown at him like a sponge. With so much uncertainty on the interior of the offensive line, now it's time for him to step up and show what he learned."

OLB Tyus Bowser: "Even with Pernell McPhee back in the fold now, Bowser should see a good amount of playing time as a key piece of the defense. He will be relied on to produce early and often, and with no one to take away his playing time, he should be able to focus on playing well knowing that the Ravens have confidence in him."

OLB Jaylon Ferguson: "Much like Bowser, Ferguson will again be relied on to improve and become a key piece of this Baltimore defense. He's a powerful player whose bullrush can devastate opposing linemen."

S DeShon Elliott: "Though Baltimore has their starting safeties in place with Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark, Elliott should still get plenty of time on the field. Whether it be on special teams or as an extra defensive back in certain defensive schemes, Elliott will have chances to prove he can remain healthy and create big plays."

