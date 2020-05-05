Late for Work 5/5: Ravens' AFC North Rivals Hate the J.K. Dobbins Pick

Report: Ravens Have Made Contract Offer to Pernell McPhee

Former Raven Pernell McPhee is frequently mentioned as a veteran pass rusher Baltimore could target in free agency. According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, the team has made a contract offer to McPhee, who played with the Ravens last season and from 2011-2014.

"What isn't clear is whether the holdup is McPhee mulling offers elsewhere or the challenges of getting a physical in this climate," Zrebiec wrote. "McPhee is a good fit because he's a vocal leader, and he knows the Ravens defense. The latter can't be dismissed given the abbreviate nature of this offseason.

The Ravens have enough new pieces up front who are going to have to learn the defense."

McPhee had three sacks in seven games last season before suffering a season-ending triceps injury.

If the Ravens don't sign McPhee, other veteran edge rushers available in free agency include Clay Matthews, Everson Griffin, Cameron Wake and former Raven Terrell Suggs, among others.

"Barring a few cost-saving moves, the Ravens don't currently have the cap space for Jadeveon Clowney," Zrebiec wrote. "However, they could probably afford the others."

Draft Haul Sets Up Ravens to Compete for Super Bowl in 2020 and Beyond

The Ravens are one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl this coming season, but their approach in this year's draft was indicative of a team that's set on competing for the Lombardi Trophy not only in 2020, but in the ensuing years as well.

That's the conclusion reached by Ravens Wire's Matthew Steven​s in his analysis of the Ravens' draft strategy, and it's easy to see why.

One of the main reasons the Ravens received sterling draft grades from pundits is because General Manager Eric DeCosta managed to address the needs of a team that went 14-2 last season while simultaneously setting it up for future success.

The most obvious example of the latter is the selection of Dobbins in the second round despite Baltimore returning its top three running backs from last season's team, which set an NFL single-season record for rushing yards.