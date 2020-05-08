Late for Work 5/8: Predictions for Ravens' Record and More Schedule Analysis

Todd McShay: Ravens Are Among Most Improved Teams After the Draft

Add ESPN's Todd McShay to the long list of pundits who were impressed with the Ravens' draft.

In his first draft analysis since recovering from the coronavirus, McShay identified the Ravens as one of five teams that immediately improved.

McShay had high praise for Baltimore's first two picks (Queen in the first round at No. 28 overall and running back J.K. Dobbins in the second at No. 55),= and labeled the selections of defensive lineman Justin Madubuike and wide receiver Devin Duvernay in the third round "pure steals."

"Madubuike has explosive quickness and should provide 15-20 snaps per game in Year 1. The Texas A&M defensive tackle can really stress interior offensive linemen, and let's not forget he posted a 4.83 in the 40 at the combine at 293 pounds," McShay wrote. "Duvernay should be a No. 3 or No. 4 receiver as a rookie. The Texas slot receiver knows how to get open and has natural hands. Built like a running back, he adds much-needed depth to the receiver position and can be a reliable underneath target for Lamar Jackson."

Overall, McShay said the Ravens "found value all over the board."

"There's just no denying that Baltimore, a 14-win team in 2019, got even better in April," McShay wrote.

ESPN also reached out to nearly a dozen NFL executives and coaches for their takeaways from the draft now that they've had a couple weeks to digest it. Queen and Robbins were both identified as steals.

"[Queen] only started one year and sort of came out of nowhere. But he looks like the perfect Raven. Fast, loves to hit," an AFC scout said.

Dobbins was the fourth running back taken (after Edwards-Helaire at No. 32, D'Andre Swift at No. 35 and Jonathan Taylor at No. 41), but an AFC executive said Dobbins "belonged in the top group with Swift and others."

Brandon Williams' Importance Cannot Be Overstated

At 6-foot-1 and 336 pounds, Brandon Williams is hard to miss. However, with the Ravens' additions to their front seven this offseason making headlines, the important role the veteran nose tackle plays may be getting overlooked.

Ebony Bird's Schisler said Williams' presence will benefit rookie inside linebackers Queen and Malik Harrison as well as newly added veteran defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe.