Late for Work 6/11: Bill Polian: Lamar Jackson Has the Weapons to Take Next Step As Passer 

Bill Polian: Lamar Jackson Has No Excuses Now

Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian once said that Lamar Jackson was better suited to be a wide receiver in the NFL than a quarterback, and although he later admitted he was wrong, he still feels there's significant room for improvement for Jackson as a passer.

With the addition the Ravens made in the passing game this offseason — signing veteran free agent Sammy Watkins and drafting Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace — Polian believes Jackson has the weapons necessary to take the next step.

"I'm not sure Lamar Jackson has any excuses now," Polian said on the Inside Football Podcast.

Polian said Jackson has no equal as a runner, but he needs to get better on throws outside the hash marks.

"He's an instant touchdown if you miss at the line of scrimmage," Polian said. "[fix quote]He's a real headache to defend because you have to do things against him that you don't normally do or practice. And now people who play them in the regular season or in the playoffs, certainly in the division, devote time to defending them even now in OTAs.

"The passing game is a completely different story. Inside the hash marks he's accurate, he'll find the open man, which is usually the tight end or their crossing receiver. Outside the hashes and down the field he's not as accurate as you'd like him to be."

On a side note, Polian was very complimentary of the Ravens' first-round picks, Bateman and edge rusher Odafe Oweh.

"[Bateman] is a solid, Reggie Wayne-like receiver who runs really well after the catch. He runs excellent routes. He has excellent hands," Polian said. "By midseason, he should fit in and be ready to go."

Polian should know considering he drafted Wayne in 2001. Wayne rewarded Indianapolis with 14 seasons, six Pro Bowls and 14,345 receiving yards (10th all-time).