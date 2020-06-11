Late for Work 6/11: Ravens' Aggressive Offseason Follows Blueprint of Other Super-Bowl Winners

In addition to acquiring Campbell and Wolfe, the Ravens further fortified the defense by drafting LSU inside linebacker Patrick Queen in the first round.

"He should step in as a day-one starter who can stay on the field for all three downs — and even if he's slow to develop as a coverage linebacker (which is the case for most rookies), he should give Baltimore's pressure packages even more explosiveness," Mays wrote.

No one ever knows how a season will play out, but on paper DeCosta appears to have made all the right moves for the Ravens to build off last year's success.

"The mind-set that DeCosta and Baltimore's front office took this offseason aligns with that of other teams who've gotten over the finish line in the recent past," Mays wrote. "The Chiefs' late-season run last year and the ascension of Patrick Mahomes made it easy to forget that Baltimore ruled the league for most of 2019. But by applying a similarly aggressive approach to their moves this spring, the Ravens now have a chance to remedy that one year after the Chiefs did the same."

Should It Be Lamar Jackson or Joe Flacco for Ravens Franchise Five QB?

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora selected the Ravens Franchise Five (the most important quarterback, coach and three players who aren't quarterbacks in team history), and no one can argue with four of his selections.

Three of his picks are in the Hall of Fame: Ray Lewis, Jonathan Ogden and Ed Reed.

"Ray Lewis and Jonathan Ogden became, arguably, the greatest to ever man their positions in the history of the game. A few years later they added Ed Reed, who many believe to be the greatest in the history of the game at his position," La Canfora wrote. "We're talking GOATS here, people. Not much to squabble about."

John Harbaugh, the winningest and longest-tenured coach in Ravens history, has a resume that includes a Super Bowl championship and 10 playoff victories, so he certainly is deserving of his spot on the Franchise Five.

The other player on La Canfora's list has sparked some debate. He went with 2019 NFL MVP Jackson over Super Bowl XLVII MVP Joe Flacco as the quarterback.

Even though Jackson has only had one full season as a starter, what he accomplished during that season was so spectacular that he had to be the pick, La Canfora wrote.

"Jackson had one of the most historically significant seasons in NFL history with a limited cast around him," La Canfora wrote. "He is a threat unlike anything we have seen before and has done nothing but win since taking over for Flacco midway through the 2018 season, saving the franchise by leading the 4-5 team to the playoffs. He is just scratching the surface."

La Canfora's colleague, Bryant McFadden, made the case for Flacco, citing his 98-67 record as a starter in Baltimore and 10-5 mark in the playoffs, including a magical Super Bowl run in which he threw 11 touchdown passes and no interceptions.

"In time, no question Lamar Jackson will be on the list. I don't see him slowing down any time soon," McFadden said. "I think he's one of the top-tier players at his position; I think he's one of the top-tier players in the National Football League. But right now, to date … at the quarterback position it has to be Joe Flacco."

There is no wrong answer on this one.

Analytics Say Willie Snead IV Is 10th-Most Valuable Wide Receiver in NFL

Willie Snead IV may not have posted gaudy statistics during his two seasons in Baltimore, but a deeper dive into the analytics indicate he is the 10th-most valuable wide receiver in the league, according to Pro Football Network's Lucas Ellinas.

Ellinas used two metrics: Offensive Share Metric (OSM) and Relative Athletic Score (RAS). The OSM measures how much influence a player had over their own statistics, and therefore how much impact they had on the offense overall. The RAS measures the athleticism of NFL prospects by combining their pre-draft measurements, such as their height and weight, and their 40-yard dash times, into a single score.

Based on those metrics, Snead made it onto a list that included wide receivers such as Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams, Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tyler Lockett of the Seahawks.

"What the statistics do show is that a player can have a great deal of influence on their offense even if they aren't the most athletic," Ellinas wrote. "Players like [Hunter] Renfrow and Snead might never rack up 1,000-yard seasons or make multiple Pro Bowls, but they can still be incredibly valuable pieces for their teams. More importantly, they show that an athletic receiver can only have a similar amount of value if they can back up their physical prowess with technical skill."