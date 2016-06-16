Late For Work 6/16: A Look At Steve Smith's Hall Of Fame Resume

Multiple Teams In Pursuit Of Monroe

The Ravens released veteran left tackle Eugene Monroe Wednesday after trade talks reportedly fell through with the New York Giants. Now the Giants, and several other teams, are pursuing the 29-year-old offensive lineman on the open market.

"Moments after [Monroe] was released by the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday, the Giants began their pursuit of the 29-year-old, according to two NFL sources," wrote Ralph Vacchiano of the New York Daily News. "They believed there was a 'decent chance' they'd be able to land him too, though a source familiar with Monroe's plans said he was in no rush to choose his next team."

Before Wednesday's release, the Ravens held Monroe out of minicamp practice because they had taken calls from teams interested in trading for him. Vacchiano described the trade talks with the Giants as "very preliminary," and the ultimate holdup was that New York was hesitant to take on the $20 million Monroe still had left on his contract.

"Now their hope is to sign the 6-5, 300-pounder at a reduced rate, though they reportedly may have some competition from the San Diego Chargers and Seattle Seahawks," Vacchiano wrote.

An interesting note from the Daily News report is that the Giants would want Monroe to play right tackle. He has solely been a left tackle throughout his eight seasons in the NFL.

Ripple Effects Of Releasing Monroe

Releasing Monroe was a significant move for the Ravens, and CSNMidAtlantic's Clifton Brown highlighted what he believes to be the three ripple effects of the decision:

Ronnie Stanley will get an "NFL baptism under fire" Completely new left side of the offensive line Marshal Yanda becomes even more important

"[Monroe's release] will make Stanley's training camp and practices this summer vitally important," Brown wrote. "Starting Week 1, the Ravens will need Stanley to play with confidence."

The point about Yanda is interesting because he has little to do with what happens at the left tackle spot. But Brown believes Yanda's leadership will take on a more significant role this summer.

"Yanda is the best player on the line, and the most authoritative voice," Brown wrote. "With the left side in transition, the line will count on Yanda's leadership and advice during training camp."