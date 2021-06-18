Late for Work 6/18: Booger McFarland Says Ravens Offense Needs Philosophy Change to Be Elite

Pundit Says Ravens Offense Needs Philosophy Change to Be Elite

The Ravens have scored a lot of points and won a lot of games the past two seasons, but ESPN's Booger McFarland said they need to change their philosophy to be an elite offense.

"Everyone focuses on Lamar [Jackson], and I get it, but to me it's more of a philosophical thing," McFarland said. "The Ravens want to run the football. They want to pound and ground and be physically dominant, but they have to change their mindset. How do you become more explosive? How do you become less predictable? How do you put your quarterback in some advantageous situations?

"Early on, throw the football. The best down to throw the football in the NFL is first down. Throw it on first down, give your quarterback some very easy looks and then become more explosive. … Until they change that, it's really going to be unfair to blame Lamar or blame the receivers."

It's unclear what exactly Jackson and the receivers are being blamed for. Is it for scoring more points than any other team the past two seasons (999, 31.2 per game) while going 25-7 (.781)? That seems like an elite level to me.

Having had that much success, changing their philosophy doesn't make sense. The offense is built around Jackson and his game-changing running ability.

To McFarland's point, the Ravens threw the ball a league-low 42.6 percent of the time on first down. The Ravens and New England Patriots were the only two teams under 50 percent.

The Ravens are fully aware that they need to develop a more consistent and dangerous passing attack. That's why the organization signed wide receiver Sammy Watkins, drafted wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace and bolstered the offensive line.

Too many times last season the Ravens couldn't make defenses pay when they had opportunities to throw the ball deep. That's why Jackson said he's putting a "big emphasis" on being more consistent on his deep throws.