Late for Work 6/19: Ravens Reportedly Among Seven Teams on Jamal Adams' Trade List

On a side note, NFL Network's Bucky Brooks named Jackson as the quarterback who's most likely to reach the Super Bowl while still on his rookie contract.

"He is an explosive player. He's dynamic in the running game. He changes the way defenses have to defend the Ravens offense. They create a ton of big plays on offense in the passing game," Brooks said. "And then when you think about this defense getting better with Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe coming over [and] the maturation of Matt Judon, I just think the Baltimore Ravens are well-positioned to get to the Super Bowl with Lamar Jackson in charge."

Gil Brandt: Ravens Should Never Let Ronnie Stanley Leave

NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt identified Stanley, the protector of Jackson's blind side, as one of 12 players whose teams should never let them leave.

"Hall of Fame tackle Jonathan Ogden spent his entire career with the Ravens, and the franchise should do its part to ensure the same thing can one day be said about Stanley," Brandt wrote. "The sixth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft has steadily improved, thanks to an unbelievable work ethic, to the point that he's in the conversation about the NFL's best left tackle."

The Ravens have made it clear they want to keep Stanley in the fold for years to come. However, the price tag will be hefty.

"Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Stanley will be seeking a deal equaling, if not exceeding, the three-year, $66 million extension recently given to Texans tackle Laremy Tunsil," Brandt wrote.

Stanley said recently that he's in no hurry to get a deal finalized.

"We've been in talks for the last couple of years now," Stanley said in a video call with reporters last month. "I'm comfortable with where we are in that regard. When the time comes, it will come."

Matt Skura Reportedly Passes Conditioning Test

Center Matt Skura recently took the next step in his recovery from season-ending knee surgery nearly seven months ago. Skura passed the Ravens' conditioning test, his athletic trainer, Jay Johnson, told The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer.

Skura, who has started 39 games for the Ravens over the past three seasons, suffered a torn ACL, MCL and PLC in Week 12. Johnson told Shaffer he's optimistic Skura will be ready for the start of training camp in late July.

"If Skura's healthy enough to start, he'd settle one question along an offensive line also looking to replace All-Pro right guard Marshal Yanda, who retired this offseason," Shaffer wrote.

The Ravens' offseason conditioning tests are regarded as some of the toughest in the league.

"It's believed to include six back-and-forth, 150-yard sprints, totaling 900 yards. Each heat has to be completed in 35 seconds, and players are given only a 70-second break. It takes just one failed heat to fail the test," Shaffer wrote.