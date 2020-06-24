Late for Work 6/24: Ravens Reportedly Had 'Discussions' About Antonio Brown 

Confidence in Chuck Clark an Argument Against Trading for Jamal Adams

Like Brown, the Ravens have also been linked to adding another high-profile player this offseason in New York Jets safety Jamal Adams.

While we've focused on the reasons why Adams would help Baltimore's defense, but Ebony Bird's Norman Getsinger made the case that Chuck Clark is a good enough reason not to trade for the New York Jets safety.

"I would argue that Clark is closer in ability to Adams than most people would think," Getsinger wrote.

Clark totaled 73 tackles, nine passes defensed and one interception in 12 starts. He also took over the "green dot" defensive communications. The Ravens felt confident enough in his play to sign him to a three-year extension this offseason.

Clark brings a similar element to Adams at a cheaper price tag. And given the Jets' reported asking price for Adams, Getsinger argued that Clark's cost and production make him a better fit in Martindale's defense.

"Even if the Ravens somehow did get Adams, how would that work on the field?" Getsinger added. "Would the Ravens play three safeties at a time? … If that happens what about their cap situation? With Marlon Humphrey and Ronnie Stanley coming to the end of their contracts, the Ravens will need to have some money in the bank to sign those players. It sounds fantastic to get a player like Adams, but completing a trade like this would hurt the team in the future and may not even work out."

Calais Campbell Aiming for a Super Bowl Run

Calais Campbell has accomplished a lot throughout his NFL career, but he's still chasing an elusive Super Bowl title. The 33-year-old defensive end, who the Ravens traded a fifth-round pick for this offseason, is confident that he can achieve that in Baltimore.

"Honestly, it's a great situation to be in," Campbell said on Sirius XM NFL Radio, via Pro Football Talk. "The team is very, very talented. You look at Baltimore's roster up and down and there's talent everywhere. And then throughout the draft we got even stronger at a couple of the positions where we needed some help. So I'm really excited about the opportunity."

The Ravens brought in Campbell with the belief that he can help them get over the playoff hump. After two early exits in back-to-back seasons, they have Super Bowl expectations.